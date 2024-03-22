Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday play against Detroit? (March 22, 2024)

The Boston Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they visit the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Friday night. The Celtics have been relatively healthy this season, but injuries are starting to creep on them recently.

According to the Celtics' latest injury report, six players are dealing with injuries for tonight's game. Jrue Holiday has been ruled out with a sprained right AC joint that has kept him out the past two games, while Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum are tagged questionable.

Sam Hauer was listed as probable, so he's likely to suit up against the Pistons. Brown, Horford, Porzingis and Tatum are possible game-time decisions since they all played in the Celtics' 122-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Jayson Tatum pulls up in $3,400 Dolce & Gabbana jacket to help Celtics extend their 6-game winning streak vs Bucks

What happened to Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday?

Jayson Tatum has been playing through an impingement in his right ankle since March 18. Tatum missed the game against the Detroit Pistons at home that night, but the Boston Celtics still managed to get the win.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday will miss his third straight game with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but he last played against the Washington Wizards on March 17.

With the Celtics already clinching the best record in the Eastern Conference and closing in on homecourt advantage for the playoffs, their coaching staff is likely devising a plan to give their best players some rest during the final three weeks of the regular season.

Also Read: LeBron James hails Jayson Tatum's playoff experience, Boston Celtics front office amid 54-14 regular season

When will Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday return?

The Boston Celtics have not given an update on Jrue Holiday's return from a shoulder injury. Holiday was previously dealing with a sprained elbow on the same side, so the Celtics are likely being cautious with their best defender.

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum is a likely game-time decision against the Detroit Pistons. It would not be surprising if Tatum sits this one down since the Celtics had no trouble against them five days ago without him.

As mentioned above, the Celtics could possibly afford to sit out their best players to preserve them for a potential championship run. They are also against one of the worst teams in the NBA, which means they still have a chance at beating them even if not a full strength.

Also Read: "Setting this man up for failure" - NBA fans chuckle as Jayson Tatum emerges as frontrunner in Finals MVP betting odds

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons?

The Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons game will be played at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Detroit. It can also be watched via live stream on the NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

Also Read: Kevin Durant cites 'consistency' for Jayson Tatum's MVP case ahead of playoff-clinching match-up