“LeBron got Steph in his back pocket” – Kendrick Perkins asserts LeBron James has edge over Steph Curry to win his 5th NBA title

Both LeBron James and Steph Curry are trying to win their fifth titles, which would make the debate between the two more competitive. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins chose his former teammate, James, as the star who will be the first to win his fifth title.

Perkins shared his take on "NBA Today," detailing that the LA Lakers' offseason moves are his reason as to why James has a bigger chance. The team did well over the summer, which is why the Lakers could be competitive next season.

"It feels like it's the Lakers," Perkins said. "First of all, when it comes down to the head-to-head matchup, between LeBron and Steph – Steph without Kevin Durant – LeBron got Steph in his back pocket, that's No. 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No. 2, the Lakers have one of the most complete rosters – if not complete roster – in the league. It's nothing they're lacking. On top of that, when you bring back the guys that you were able to re-sign in the offseason, like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, those guys got their feet wet a little bit with life last year in the postseason."

Perkins ended his take expecting huge things from Anthony Davis and coach Darvin Ham.

"Now, they're gonna come back better. Anthony Davis, he looks in phenomenal shape. Darvin Ham, he's gonna come back better as a head coach. When I think about the Lakers overall, they won the offseason in the free agency and adding and keeping players. ... I'm giving the edge to the Lakers when it comes down to who will be the first to five out of LeBron and Steph."

Los Angeles didn't waste any time in re-signing the players who helped them last season. Additionally, their loss against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals could fuel their 2023-24 campaign.

Also read: “He's a part owner of Red Sox”: NBA fans roast LeBron James for hypocritically calling Boston fans racist before acquiring FSG stake

Grading LeBron James and the Lakers' offseason

Over the summer, the Lakers made sure that they had enough personnel to help LeBron James win his fifth ring. The team didn't blow up its current squad, which was what it did after winning the 2020 title. Instead, it solidified the group by re-signing certain players, waiving a few and pursuing valuable role players.

At the start, the Lakers waived Mo Bamba, which was ideal for the team. Next, they signed Gabe Vincent, who had a stellar season with the Miami Heat. They also brought Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes. They followed it up by re-signing fan favorites Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Expand Tweet

They also brought back D'Angelo Russell and signed Christian Wood. Overall, they had a very active offseason and are looking ready to compete again.

Overall grade: A

Also read: "Praying for the absolute best": NBA star LeBron James holds breath as Browns' Nick Chubb suffers injury setback against Steelers