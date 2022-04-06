"There will be two 50-balls tomorrow if they start talking" - Bruce Brown sends New York Knicks fans a warning, asks them to avoid trash-talking Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will share a special moment on Wednesday. The superstar duo are expected to play together at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on April 6 for the first time since joining the Brooklyn Nets. Both or at least one of the two Nets' stars has sat out the previous contests played between the two teams over the last couple of seasons. Madison Square Garden is the Knicks' home venue.

It is naturally expected that Durant and Irving will be the subject of much focus from Knicks fans. However, Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown has warned the Knicks' loyalists to keep their emotions in check with regards to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Speaking to the the media right after the Nets raced to a 118-105 victory against the Houston Rockets, Brown said:

"I don't think they want to say too many bad things because there will be two 50-balls tomorrow if they start talking."

Nets Videos @SNYNets Bruce Brown on how the MSG crowd will react to both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the floor tomorrow:



"I don't think they want to say too many bad things because there will be two 50-balls tomorrow if they start talking." Bruce Brown on how the MSG crowd will react to both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the floor tomorrow:"I don't think they want to say too many bad things because there will be two 50-balls tomorrow if they start talking." https://t.co/8KQwX3i3Me

Kyrie Irving, too, was asked what he expects from the Knicks faithful, to which the seven-time All-Star replied:

"You trying to make me go viral over here, man... You know how the series goes between us and New York Knicks... It's going to be action-packed... It will be an exciting environment where you know what to expect. It's the Mecca. What better way to close out your season, your final few games, playing in one of the most historic arenas in the world. That aside, we just gotta bring it. Looking forward to it. Looking forward to the back-and-forth action. I know the Knicks will be ready. We've just got to be prepared. It's about us."

Nets Videos @SNYNets "We've just got to be prepared. It's about us."



Kyrie Irving talks about what he expects be reaction to be when he and Kevin Durant hit the MSG floor for the first time as teammates: "We've just got to be prepared. It's about us."Kyrie Irving talks about what he expects be reaction to be when he and Kevin Durant hit the MSG floor for the first time as teammates: https://t.co/foXwKbslFF

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant lead Brooklyn Nets to easy win versus Houston Rockets

Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and Kevin Durant posted 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two blocks as the Brooklyn Nets rolled to an easy victory against the visiting Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Irving shot 54.2% from the field in the contest after being unable to do any better than 41.0% over his last five games. He also made 8-of-16 three-point shots, his third such game of the season where he has made eight or more triples.

The Brooklyn Nets have an identical regular-season record (41-38) as the Atlanta Hawks, but retain control over the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings since they own the tiebreaker against the Hawks. After the visit to Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn play their last two games of the season from within the comfort of Barclays Center when they host Cleveland and Indiana.

Edited by Diptanil Roy