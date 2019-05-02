Nuggets guard Murray allays injury concerns

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray will be fit for Game 3 of the Denver Nuggets' Western Conference semi-final against the Portland Trail Blazers despite being troubled by a thigh injury.

Murray was withdrawn late in the 97-90 defeat on Wednesday that pegged the Nuggets back to 1-1 in the series.

The guard says he is still feeling the effects of a screen from San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl in round one of the NBA playoffs, but will be ready to face Portland on Friday.

"Those screens hurt," Murray said. "It is what it is. It hurt for the rest of the game. Couldn't move, obviously, and coach [Michael Malone] had to take me out.

"I'm just going to get treatment and just be ready for Game 3. It was definitely hurting."

Murray says the Nuggets may have to change their approach in order to regain the initiative this weekend.

"It's a fine line, it's a balance. Shooters shoot, but at the same time we're still shooting and they're not going down," he said.

"We made some changes in the third and they still didn't go down for a while, so we've got to make some adjustments earlier. Whether that's mixing it up earlier or try to play a faster game, we've got to change something."