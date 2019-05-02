×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nuggets guard Murray allays injury concerns

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    02 May 2019, 14:10 IST
Murraycropped
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray will be fit for Game 3 of the Denver Nuggets' Western Conference semi-final against the Portland Trail Blazers despite being troubled by a thigh injury.

Murray was withdrawn late in the 97-90 defeat on Wednesday that pegged the Nuggets back to 1-1 in the series.

The guard says he is still feeling the effects of a screen from San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl in round one of the NBA playoffs, but will be ready to face Portland on Friday.

"Those screens hurt," Murray said. "It is what it is. It hurt for the rest of the game. Couldn't move, obviously, and coach [Michael Malone] had to take me out.

"I'm just going to get treatment and just be ready for Game 3. It was definitely hurting."

Murray says the Nuggets may have to change their approach in order to regain the initiative this weekend.

"It's a fine line, it's a balance. Shooters shoot, but at the same time we're still shooting and they're not going down," he said.

"We made some changes in the third and they still didn't go down for a while, so we've got to make some adjustments earlier. Whether that's mixing it up earlier or try to play a faster game, we've got to change something."

Advertisement
NBA Season 2018-19: NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
Murray leads charge as Nuggets beat Timberwolves 133-107
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 reasons why the Portland Trail Blazers can eliminate the Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
Spurs hold off Nuggets' late rally in 104-103 win
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
Jokic scores 31, Nuggets beat Rockets 136-122
RELATED STORY
Backcourt battles and bench production - where Nuggets v Trail Blazers could be decided
RELATED STORY
Murray scores 27; Nuggets top Thunder 115-105
RELATED STORY
Malone proud of 'phenomenal' Murray
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us