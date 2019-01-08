Rockets soar as Harden stars, Irving returns in Celtics win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 08 Jan 2019, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Houston Rockets star James Harden

James Harden and the Houston Rockets' hot shooting carried the team to a 125-113 victory over Western Conference rivals the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Houston (23-16) were riding a six-game winning streak until they lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, but the Rockets picked up where they left off against one of the best teams in the NBA's west.

Harden put on his typical impressive performance, totalling 32 points and 14 assists to see off the Nuggets.

Clint Capela almost topped Harden, scoring 31 points and grabbing nine rebounds for Houston.

Ultimately, the Rockets' three-point shooting was too hot to handle, as they made 22 shots from behind the arc as opposed to the Nuggets' seven.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 13 rebounds while Monte Morris contributed 21 points for Denver (26-12).

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving returned from an eye injury and scored 17 points to lead the Boston Celtics past the Brooklyn Nets 116-95.

Davis double-double propels Pelicans

Advertisement

Anthony Davis recorded 36 points and 13 rebounds on 20 shots in the New Orleans Pelicans' 114-95 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 114-102 win over the Utah Jazz.

Blake Griffin amassed 34 points and eight assists but the Detroit Pistons still lost 119-107 to the San Antonio Spurs.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Crowder struggles from the floor

Jae Crowder scored 12 points on three-of-11 shooting for the Jazz.

Grizzlies star Marc Gasol had seven points on three-of-10 shooting against the Pelicans.

Davis, Harden dazzle

Davis showcased his guard skills by blowing by JaMychal Green.

Harden watched Jamal Murray fold and then stepped into an easy three-pointer.

Monday's results

San Antonio Spurs 119-107 Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics 116-95 Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets 125-113 Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans 114-95 Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers 107-97 Dallas Mavericks

Milwaukee Bucks 114-102 Utah Jazz

Sacramento Kings 111-95 Orlando Magic

Portland Trail Blazers 111-101 New York Knicks

Timberwolves at Thunder

This will be the Minnesota Timberwolves' first game since Tom Thibodeau was fired. The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the NBA's best, sitting third in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves won the last matchup, 114-112, so the Thunder will look to even the score.