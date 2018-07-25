Steph Curry Shoes: A chronology of Under Armour's signature basketball shoes

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 268 // 25 Jul 2018, 17:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

With Steph coming off a 2012-13 season in which he had started 78 games - the highest number of his career - and the Warriors had made the Western Conference semis, Nike had the first shot at keeping Curry. It was its privilege as Curry's current sponsors, with an advantage that extended beyond vast resources.

Curry was a Nike athlete long before 2013 - he wore the shoes growing up, sported the swoosh at Davidson. In his career-high 54-point game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28, 2013, he was wearing Nike Zoom Hyperfuse, a pair of sneakers he still owns.

The pitch meeting began with one Nike official accidentally calling Steph as 'Steph-on'. It got worse from there. A PowerPoint slide featured Kevin Durant's name, presumably left on by accident, presumably residue from repurposed materials. Steph's dad Dell Curry, who was present at the meeting, plainly stopped paying attention after that point.

In the meeting, according to Dell, there was never a strong indication that Steph would become a signature athlete with Nike. "They have certain tiers of athletes," Dell says. "They have Kobe, LeBron and Durant, who were their three main guys. If he signed back with them, we're on that second tier."

Dell's message for his son was succinct: "Don't be afraid to try something new." Steph Curry had thrived on proving people wrong for the entirety of his career. He had delighted in it, even. And Nike was giving him fuel. Coaxed on by teammate Kent Bazemore, who was an aggressive Under Armour promoter at the time, Curry took the Under Armour brand on, and they have today become a big player in the sneaker market - having had better overall sales than any of Nike's sneaker lines except the Air Jordans.

Let's take a look at Curry's signature shoes, starting with the 2014-15 season:

#1 Curry 1

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

Having initially played for a season in UA's Clutchfit Drive shoes, Curry got his signature model early on in the 2014-15 season. The release of these shoes was perfectly timed, coinciding with Curry's maiden MVP season and championship run with the Warriors that put the rest of the sporting world on notice.

The Curry One introduced UA's newest technology in cushioning called Charged, which is basically another layer of foam added to the Micro G setup. The addition of Charged is described as an adaptive foam that stays soft while standing, and becomes firmer and responsive when you’re on the move.

Another new technology introduced here is what they call Anafoam - a lightweight synthetic material moulded with foam that is thicker in areas that need more support and thinner in stretch areas. All-in-all, these are great basketball shoes for a comparatively low USD price of $110.

1 / 5 NEXT