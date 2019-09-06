This Week in US Sports: Elliott, Goff sign huge deals as MLB playoff race heats up

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 06 Sep 2019, 04:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ezekiel Elliott

With the first week of the NFL season approaching, certain deals had to get done and several of them actually did.

One we were not sure would be finalised but are not surprised it was got wrapped up in Dallas, another caught us off guard in Los Angeles and in Indianapolis one flew in under the radar.

And as the NFL season starts up, the MLB season winds down, but even as it does the drama is actually increasing.

All of that and more this week in US Sports.

1. Ezekiel Elliott locked up, Jared Goff is now a rich man

The Cowboys had to get this deal done. Ezekiel Elliott has led the NFL in rushing in two of his first three seasons, and when Dallas were without Elliott over a six-week span in 2017, the Cowboys went 3-3 and their offense looked abysmal.

So Elliott had to be signed and he became the richest running back in football, inking a six-year extension worth $90million ($50m guaranteed). Again, this had to get done so it was not too surprising that it did.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the Rams did not have to pay Jared Goff but they decided to do just that, signing him up to a four-year extension worth $134m ($110 m) guaranteed. Goff's guaranteed money surpasses the most ever paid to an NFL player, passing Carson Wentz's $107.9m.

Advertisement

Then in Indy, the Colts signed new starter Jacoby Brissett to a two-year, $30m extension as well. Many may think the Colts will take a step back with the surprising retirement of Andrew Luck, but the team clearly believe Brissett is good enough to get a chance to lead them.

2. MLB races heating up

Absolutely nothing is decided yet in the MLB playoff race. In the American League (AL), the Houston Astros and New York Yankees are 1.5 games apart for the best record in the league and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Indians are all separated by one game for two wildcard spots.

In the National League (NL), the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to have the best record locked up but the Atlanta Braves are not too far back as they trail by six games with 22 to play. It is not insurmountable but it will be tough to get there.

In the wildcard race, the Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets are all fighting over two spots and separated by 7.5 games. The Nationals appear to have the top spot at hand as they led the Cubs by three games for the first wildcard spot, but again, anything could happen here.

The NFL may be starting up but the race for the playoffs in MLB is far from settled.

3. United States advance to second round of FIBA World Cup

It was not easy, but the United States have made it to the second round of the FIBA World Cup.

USA went 3-0 in pool play and survived a scare against Turkey to take the top seed in Group K in the second round. They are now matched up with 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece and will play their first game of the second round on Saturday.

Khris Middleton is a team-mate of Antetokounmpo's in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and he wants to see him succeed – just not against USA.

"We've spent hours in practice against each other and it will definitely be fun to get it in a real game," Middleton told Omnisport at USA practices in Las Vegas in August. "That's my team-mate, my brother and wish him the best but hopefully not too good against us."

- & top of Group E



Highlights from the 98-45 victory over Japan in Shanghai [via @espn x @FIBAWC]



#USAGotGame pic.twitter.com/ujeAvu0l9p — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 5, 2019

4. Which NCAA quarterbacks are up? Which ones are down?

Quarterbacks get more attention in football than any other position and for good reason: the game is about the man under center and the NFL has made that abundantly clear with rules designed to make the passing game easier.

So who in the next wave of quarterbacks made headlines this week?

- Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama two years after leading the Crimson Tide to a National Championship game. He went 20-of-23 passing for 332 yards and threw three touchdown passes in OU's first win of the season. He also rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He looks like an early-season Heisman Trophy favourite.

- Hurts' replacement Tua Tagovailoa – who was the runner-up last season in the Heisman to OU's Kyler Murray – picked up right where he left off last year, going 26 of 31 for 336 yards with four touchdowns in Alabama's first game.

- Clemson sophomore Trevor Lawrence, who would likely be the number one pick if the NFL allowed true sophomores to enter the draft, had an OK first game, going 13 of 23 for 168 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while also rushing for a touchdown in a win over Georgia Tech.

- USC sophomore J.T. Daniels suffered a season-ending injury and the Trojans are now scrambling to salvage their season.

- Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello left Saturday's win over Northwestern and is questionable for week two.

The quarterbacks are a big story once again this year and they will be throughout the season.