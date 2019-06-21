This Week in US Sports: Max Scherzer's the most intimidating pitcher in MLB

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 21 Jun 2019, 04:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Max Scherzer

Everything in the NBA is happening right now, and yet nothing is happening.

In MLB, the New York Yankees added more pop and Max Scherzer reminded everyone why he is the most intimidating pitcher in baseball.

During the NHL awards, Nikita Kucherov got the respect he deserved.

All that and more on this week in US Sports.

1. NBA isn't waiting for the offseason

NBA teams are not patient when it comes to offseason moves. While free agents cannot sign with teams until June 30 and trades cannot be made official until July 6, that has not stopped players from being moved and being rumoured to be on the move.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend and the Utah Jazz picked up Mike Conley from the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Both teams also got draft picks in those deals so the NBA Draft on Thursday is going to look very odd.

Los Angeles will be picking at New Orleans' direction at number four and Utah will be selecting at Memphis' behest with 23. The draft will be very confusing to be sure especially since the Pelicans are reportedly shopping the pick they received from the Lakers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving may or may not already know where he is going in free agency and the Golden State Warriors are contemplating a sign-and-trade with Kevin Durant. And again, none of this can be official for at least 10 days. It is all very confusing and yet still entertaining. That is the NBA in a nutshell.

2. Yankees add even more pop

The Yankees are not taking any chances this season with the power in their line-up. They went out and picked up Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion for cash and a prospect on Saturday and now feature a line-up that could have as many as five 30-home run hitters in it, or even more.

And the Yankees get Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton back this week. This is the definition of an embarrassment of riches, but in a division with defending World Series champions the Boston Red Sox and another very good team in the Tampa Bay Rays, a team can never have enough firepower and the Yankees certainly have plenty of that.

3. Kucherov closes season with a bang

Tampa Bay Lightning star Kucherov was the best player in the NHL this season hands down. He led the league in assists with 87, collected 128 points which was the most since 1995-96 and helped Tampa Bay to the most wins in NHL history with 62.

He was rewarded in kind at the NHL awards on Wednesday, winning the Art Ross Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award and the Hart Trophy. He played great and the league knew it. Now he is officially an MVP.

4. Scherzer bows to no man — or baseball

Washington Nationals ace Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards for a reason — he is both one of the best pitchers in baseball and also one of the game's fiercest competitors.

Scherzer broke his nose on a foul ball during batting practice on Tuesday and refused not to pitch on Wednesday. It was a good idea for manager Dave Martinez to listen to him because he went out and tossed seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts.

We are all witnesses to greatness.