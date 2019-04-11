×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wade happy to set sail into retirement with 'Banana Boat crew' watching on

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    11 Apr 2019, 15:50 IST
DwyaneWadecropped
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade says he can retire a happy man and expressed his gratitude to the rest of the 'Banana Boat crew' for being courtside at the Miami Heat legend's swansong on Wednesday.

The three-time NBA champion ended his illustrious career with a triple double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 113-94 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony were there to witness Wade's last hurrah.

Wade felt it was a fitting that his close friends were reunited for his last NBA appearance.

"Obviously, it means a lot [to have them here]," Wade said. "They know that I will always be there for them, especially in a moment like this.

"No matter what I'm doing, I will be there for their last game. It was cool to see those guys over there. I'm glad they came, but at the same time I wish they weren't here because the whole time they kept telling me to shoot, shoot, shoot.

"But it was great. We've got a brotherhood. Those are my brothers."

Wade added: "For me I'm happy with this season. Unfortunately for the organisation, our team, we weren't in position to make the playoffs, but I'm happy to say I completed it.

"I almost messed it up when I fell on the scorer's table. But it's been great. I'm thankful for it and I can retire and be happy about my career, my body of work and everything I've been able to accomplish."

Omnisport
NEWS
Budweiser's Monica Rustgi on working with Dwyane Wade for "This Bud's For 3" & more
RELATED STORY
Wade will seek therapy to deal with NBA retirement
RELATED STORY
Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs: Old rivals in the same boat
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: A look at Dwyane Wade's Legacy as the Farewell Tour Concludes
RELATED STORY
Wade: Miami will be my home forever
RELATED STORY
Wade surprises Huerter with a farewell gift _ his jersey
RELATED STORY
Pistons clinch final playoff spot, Wade and Nowitzki farewell NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star Game 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the All-Star Game
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, April 6th, 2019: Kevin Durant to leave the Warriors, Westbrook makes history and more
RELATED STORY
NBA adds Wade, Nowitzki to All-Star player pool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us