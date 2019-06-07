×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens banned from games after shoving Raptors' Kyle Lowry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    07 Jun 2019, 01:06 IST
kyle-lowry-060619-usnews-getty-ftr
Kyle Lowry

The spectator who shoved Kyle Lowry during the Toronto Raptors' 123-109 victory over Golden State in Game 3 of the NBA Finals has been identified as Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens.

The Warriors confirmed as such on Thursday, while issuing an apology for Stevens' actions.

Toronto's Lowry flew into the seats while chasing after the ball early in the fourth quarter, landing on several courtside spectators.

He was trying to regain his balance when Stevens reached over two seats and shoved the Raptors star.

"Mr. Stevens' behaviour last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organisation," the Warriors' statement read.

"We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organisation for this unfortunate misconduct.

"There is no place for such interaction between fans - or anyone - and players at an NBA game."

NBA spokesman Mike Bass issued a similar statement, saying Stevens will not be permitted to attend games as the league reviews the incident. 

"A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league," the statement read. 

Advertisement

Stevens was later escorted out of Oracle Arena, and the Warriors announced he will not attend any of the remaining NBA Finals games. 

Lowry was frustrated after the game, calling for the NBA to permanently ban the spectator.

"The fans have a place; we love our fans," Lowry told ESPN. "But fans like that shouldn't be allowed to be in there, because it's not right. I can't do nothing to protect myself.

"But the league does a good job, and hopefully they ban him from all NBA games forever."

National Basketball Players' Association (NBPA) president Michelle Roberts also released a statement on Thursday expressing her concern over the incident.

"We are closely monitoring both the Warriors' and the league's continued investigation into this matter and anxiously await their conclusions and response," Roberts' statement read.

"The NBPA has previously expressed its support of a 'zero-tolerance' policy with respect to verbal and/or physical assaults perpetrated against players. Stevens' status as a member of the ownership group does not alter that view."

Advertisement
NBA Finals 2019, Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: What to expect from Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: Raptors win Game 1 as Pascal Siakam dominates the Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
Raptors to be without injured G Kyle Lowry for Thunder
RELATED STORY
'The Six' finally comes to the fore: Kawhi and the Raptors set to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals after humbling the Bucks
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 3 road win over Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 things the Golden State Warriors need to do to beat the Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors - Game 3
RELATED STORY
Raptors not distracted by Warriors' injury woes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us