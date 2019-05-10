Warriors star Durant expected to miss rest of Rockets series

Kevin Durant looks set to miss the remainder of the Golden State Warriors' Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets with a calf injury.

The star forward appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday's contest – which the Warriors won 104-99 – after landing awkwardly following a mid-range jump shot.

Coach Steve Kerr had already ruled Durant out of Game 6, but a statement from the franchise on Thursday brought further bad news for Warriors fans.

"Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who exited last night's game with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter due to a strained right calf, underwent an MRI exam this morning in the Bay Area," it read.

"The MRI confirmed the initial diagnoses (strained right calf).

"Durant will not travel with the team for Game 6 on Friday in Houston and will remain in the Bay Area for treatment. He will be re-evaluated next week."

Locked in pic.twitter.com/W3dCA27X3p — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) 9 May 2019

After he was injured, Durant limped off the court and back to the locker room. He scored 22 points and added five rebounds in 32 minutes before exiting.

Durant has been influential so far this postseason, helping his side into a 3-2 lead over the Rockets. He entered Wednesday averaging 35.4 points while shooting 51.8 per cent from the field and 42.9 per cent from three-point range in the playoffs.