Williams lauds 'complete player' Booker after Suns end 76ers unbeaten start

Monty Williams hailed Devin Booker as "a complete player" after he sparkled in the Phoenix Suns' 114-109 victory over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers.

There were 'MVP' chants for Booker at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Monday as he scored 40 points to inflict a first defeat of the NBA season on the 76ers.

The 23-year-old became the eighth-youngest player to reach the 6,000-point mark in the NBA, while also claiming four rebounds and laying on three assistants.

Suns coach Williams said: "He's a complete basketball player. He's competitive, not afraid of the moment, he makes big plays, and the thing I like about Devin is he'll get off of it.

"It wasn't just his scoring, he's a willing passer. He gets off of the ball and finds guys for open shots, but in those moments, we have to get out of the way sometimes.

"It's not a structure, it’s just a really good basketball player going to work."

Booker knows he must maintain the high standards he has set.

"Every day I wake up, I get another chance to come play the sport I love in the city I love. I try to take full advantage of it," said Booker.

"I know it's cliche, but when people say it's the first time somebody is watching, it could be the last time somebody was watching you also. I take that in.

"Every day I wake up and step in here and I know I can affect peoples' lives and in positive ways. Everybody's excited, everybody's happy. So, you know, I just gotta keep working."