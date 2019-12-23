Wizards' Thomas hit with two-game ban for confronting fan

The NBA has suspended Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas for two games without pay after confronting fans, the league announced on Sunday.

Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of Washington's 125-108 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday for entering the spectator stands.

Wizards veteran Thomas took exception to the antics of fans at Wells Fargo Center, where the incident occurred after the two-time All-Star followed a missed free throw by making his second.

The 76ers have a promotion for which fans are awarded a frozen dessert if an opposing player in Philadelphia misses two free throws in the second half.

"NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension," NBA executive vice-president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe said.

"This bright-line rule is intended to prevent altercations or other hostile interactions between players and fans, for the benefit of both, and is therefore enforced even in circumstances such as these when the encounter between Thomas and fans did not escalate."

In a statement, the NBA also confirmed "the fans involved in this incident have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events and the ticketholders' seats have been revoked" in accordance with the fan code of conduct.

Thomas appeared to take exception to his suspension, tweeting: "Bull****!"