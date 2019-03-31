Zion Williamson 'is not Superman, but he is close', says Michigan State coach

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 31 Mar 2019, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zion Williamson

Tom Izzo compared Zion Williamson to Superman ahead of Michigan State's clash with Duke on Sunday.

The Michigan State coach offered high praise for the star freshman ahead of his team's matchup against the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.

"He's got the most incredible first step," Izzo told reporters.

"That's why he's getting all those steals. He can take one dribble and cover more space than most human beings that I know can do. And so then he has the strength to finish at the end. So he's not Superman, but he's damn close.

"I could borrow somebody from the [Chicago] Bears, maybe we could cover him! He's an incredible athlete."

Most Points by Freshman - 1st 3 Games of NCAA Tourney



ZIN: 80 points (2019)



Kenny Anderson: 78 points (1990) pic.twitter.com/Szvz9OcQBG — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 30, 2019

Williamson has made a name for himself in his first collegiate season with his impressive dunks and ability to lead the Blue Devils. Projected by many as the first overall pick in June's NBA Draft, Williamson has averaged 22.6 points on 68.8 per cent shooting with 8.7 rebounds.

Players and fans across the nation have taken notice of Williamson, but the Spartans are confident they can stop him and advance to the Final Four.

"All the bigs are very excited to take on this challenge and we'll do our best to contain him," Spartans junior forward Nick Ward said.

Advertisement

Williamson, on the other hand, acknowledged he is going to have his work cut out for him as well trying to stop Michigan State's frontline.

"Their bigs are great," Williamson said. "They're very aggressive and physical and they have great motors. I'll just have to try my best and my team-mates are going to have to try their best to contain that."