BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Reckoning Esports rose to first rank with 108 points following their mesmerizing run on Day 2 of the BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals. The Punk-led lineup maintained their consistency, which helped them top the overall scoreboard. Chemin Esports displayed amazing performances on Day 2, propelling them from 14th to second place in the overall rankings.

Global Esports also delivered some remarkable performances and ranked third with 95 points. The Mavi-led squad has clinched one Chicken Dinner and held a strong seat so far. Their star player, Beast, continued to assert his dominance, grabbing 16 frags in eight matches.

Orangutan Gaming, with 85 points, claimed fourth spot. The club achieved an excellent comeback on Day 2 by collecting 68 points in their four encounters. Their athlete, AKop, was instrumental and jumped to the top of the kill leaderboard with 19 frags.

Day 2 overview of BGMI Multiverse Series 2023 Semifinals

Day 2 overall standings of BGMI Multiverse Series (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team Tamilas suffered a torrid outing on Day 2, slumping from first to fifth spot with 81 points. Despite making a terrific start to the event, they managed only 20 points in their four games on Day 2.

GodLike Esports delivered an outstanding show on Tuesday as the Jelly-led squad won two of their four games. They ascended from 17th to sixth in the overall table with 80 points. The squad looked in a commendable form after a long time.

WSB Gaming was the only Top 10 squad not to earn any Chicken Dinner in the first two days and finished seventh with 75 points. Right on their heels, Team Soul stood eighth with 69 points. Their BGMI star, Spower, delivered an impressive 18-kill haul, accounting for over 51 percent of the team’s total eliminations.

Medal, 8Bit, and Revenant settled with 67, 66, and 66 points, respectively, across their eight matches. TWM Gaming, who shined in the BGIS 2023, claimed 61 points. Both Team XSpark and Hydra Esports notched up 48 points.

Team Destro clinched a remarkable Chicken Dinner on Day 2 but finished 21st with 37 points in the overall chart. Big Brother, Team Omega, and Gujarat Tigers have collected only 32, 22, and 18 points respectively.