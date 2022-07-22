OR Esports emerges as top team following Day 1 BGMI Showdown conclusion

The first day of the BGMI Showdown Group Stage concluded on July 21. Twenty-four teams participated in the tournament, divided into three groups of eight. Each team played four matches.

OR Esports, with the help of two chicken dinners, is at the top of the table with 80 points. A total of 55% of the team's points came from placement points, while 45% came from kill points. After the disastrous Masters Series, the team started the event on a high with a second-place finish in Erangel.

However, in the second match, the team went on to claim top place with 12 kills. It was a desert map of Miramar where the team played on the edges. With back-to-back chicken dinners, the team peaked in the third match on Sanhok, gathering 17 frag points. In the fourth and final match, OR Esports was eliminated early, but this didn't affect their overall standings.

BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 1 overall standings

OR Esports and Hyderabad Hydras won two matches each on Day 1 (Image via Krafton)

Team XO didn't take a chicken dinner, but their aggressive approach was the reason why the squad is currently in second place on the points table. Hyderabad Hydras shone today, thanks to two chicken dinners, and managed to grab the third spot.

GodLike did decently and are in seventh place with 35 points, while their arch-rivals TSM have occupied 12th place.

Rankings of the 9th to 16th teams after Day 1 (Image via Krafton)

Team XSpark, with their new roster, lacked their synergy and had to settle for 19th place; the BGMS champion Global Esports currently sits in the 22nd spot. The side has only 10 points, including four position points and six kills.

Team Soul placed 23rd after Day 1 (Image via Krafton)

BGMI fan-favorite Team Soul had a horrendous day as they could only gather eight points in four matches. The team lacked coordination and was caught during rotations several times. In the opening match, they took advantage when BGMI teams GodLike and TSM were fighting near the hospital hill, and three players from each team were knocked out.

Punk from Team XO emerged as the top fragger on Day 1 with 15 finishes, while his teammate became the top player, picking up 14 kills and 3050 Damage in four matches.

There is a lot at stake as the bottom teams try to get into the top 16 and the top teams try to maintain their position. Catch the action live on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports YouTube channel at 4:00 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far