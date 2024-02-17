Is Bronny James playing tonight vs Colorado? USC guard’s availability against the Buffaloes explored

USC guard Bronny James is one of the most hyped-up freshmen in college basketball. As he continues to find his footing, the Trojans will face a crucial test against the Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 7-7). The struggling Trojans (10-15, 4-10) will host this Pac-12 matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Galen Center.

All eyes will be on James' availability for this key game. Let's take a look at whether the Trojans' prized recruit takes the court against the Buffaloes.

Is Bronny James playing today vs. Colorado?

Yes, Bronny James will suit up for USC in their clash against Colorado. The freshman guard has been a regular feature in the Trojans' lineup since recovering from a preseason cardiac arrest scare.

While still gaining his rhythm, James has not missed any games, gradually building up his stamina and sharpening his skills with each outing.

James scored seven points off the bench as USC defeated Utah 68-64 on Thursday, snapping a two-game losing streak. In his first appearance off the bench since February 1, he went 2-for-4 from the floor, including 1-of-3 from deep, and added three assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes.

James still has room for growth as a USC freshman. Averaging 20.7 minutes per game, his numbers are modest: 5.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. His shooting efficiency needs improvement, converting just 36.2% from the field and 27.5% from three-point range. James must also refine his free-throw shooting, currently at 64.3%.

Is Bronny James eligible for the 2024 NBA draft?

Bronny James finds himself at a crossroads as the 2024 NBA draft approaches. Despite being eligible for the upcoming draft, the USC freshman guard has yet to declare his intentions.

His debut season with the Trojans has been marred by a cardiac arrest incident that sidelined him for multiple games, raising concerns about his long-term health.

This medical issue could be significant on draft night, since some NBA teams may consider James' health. While his on-court performance during the NCAA season is a crucial evaluation factor, James has thus far failed to live up to the lofty expectations surrounding his name.

As the regular season winds down, James' draft stock could fluctuate dramatically. NBA franchises will closely scrutinize his productivity and ability to elevate his game in the remaining contests.

