$1,700,000 NIL-valued Angel Reese shows off her stylish $7000 worth Coco Chanel handbag

LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese has a knack for making headlines as one of the best women’s college basketball players. Her ability to command attention extends beyond the game, turning heads with her glamorous lifestyle and impeccable fashion choices.

Off the court, Reese is not just a trendsetter in fashion; she's also one of the top players in Name, Image and Likeness earnings. She has a projected On3 NIL value soaring to $1.7 million, making her the highest earner in women's college basketball.

Angel Reese recently took to Instagram to flaunt her latest fashion statement. The 21-year-old LSU athlete, currently making waves on and off the court, flaunted a chic black Coco Chanel handbag worth $ 7,000 while posing for a mirror selfie.

Screenshot via Instagram (@angelreese10)

Reese has hit the ground running as she returned to the court after a four-game hiatus.

Angel Reese plays peacemaker in coach-referee face-off

In a dramatic turn of events, LSU's Angel Reese found herself in the unlikely role of peacemaker as she intervened to hold back coach Kim Mulkey during a heated on-court dispute. The incident unfolded after a charging foul was called on Aneesah Morrow in LSU's 81-36 victory over Northwestern State.

The LSU Lady Tigers were enjoying a commanding 39-point lead with only minutes remaining. However, Kim Mulkey couldn’t keep her calm and engaged in a rather animated disagreement with referee Timothy Greene.

Videos capturing the intense face-off reveal Reese's courageous attempt to calm Mulkey amid the chaos. Standing tall but struggling to contain the enraged coach. Reflecting on the incident, Angel Reese said:

"It was actually kind of fun. We both have similar personalities, and we both like to win no matter the score."

Expand Tweet

While Reese and others attempted to restrain the coach, Mulkey's outburst resulted in two technical fouls and her subsequent ejection from the game. However, the No. 7 LSU Tigers closed the contest without their coach on the sidelines.