How to watch Tennessee vs. Virginia game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream, Sept. 2 | College Football Week 1

The Tennessee Volunteers open their season against the Virginia Cavaliers at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Volunteers lost SEC Offensive Player of the Year Hendon Hooker and offensive tackle Darnell Wright to the NFL draft at the end of last season. Joe Milton III is now the Volunteers' starting signal caller.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott was full of praise for Milton, describing him as a dual-threat quarterback capable of making big plays.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“He is a stud. He can run it and throw it. Is a throw guy first, but man, when he pulls it down it’s pretty scary,” Elliott said.

The losses of Hooker and Wright to the NFL will likely not be felt during the clash with the Cavaliers as the Volunteers are overwhelming favorites to emerge victorious. They hold a 3-1 advantage in this tie, with the Cavaliers' last victory coming in the 1991 Sugar Bowl.

Elliott led the Cavaliers to a 3-7 record last season. The last time the Virginia Cavaliers beat a ranked opponent was in 2020, when they beat No. 15 North Carolina.

Expand Tweet

What channel is Tennessee vs. Virginia on?

TV channel (national): ABC

ABC Live stream: ESPN & ABC apps

Tennessee vs. Virginia start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Saturday, Sept. 2 Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

Tennessee season expectations

Coach Josh Heupel has revitalized the Volunteers. He led them to an 11-2 season (6-2 in conference play), their best record since 2001.

Heupel's team started last season unranked and went on an 8-0 run which had them ranked No. 2 nationally. They even managed to beat Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide along the way.

The Volunteers' season culminated in an Orange Bowl win over the Clemson Tigers.

They are ranked No. 12 in the AP preseason poll this time around, showing just how seriously they are being taken.

In Joe Milton III, the Vols have a steady hand at quarterback. Last season, he went 53-for-82, accounting for 971 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

On Nov. 18, the Neyland Stadium plays host to the reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. This matchup could be huge for the SEC Division East with both teams hoping to reach the conference championship game.

The college football playoffs seem like a step too far for the Volunteers since they have to go through Georgia to get there in the first place, but they should not be underestimated.