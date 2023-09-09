Who is LSU's starting QB today? Exploring Tigers' QB depth chart ahead of Week 2 game vs. Grambling

LSU's starting QB Jayden Daniels struggled alongside the rest of the team as the Tigers fell to a demoralizing loss in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles. The Tigers take on Grambling State Tigers in Week 2.

LSU won the SEC West championship last season and reached the conference championship game, which it lost to eventual national champions Georgia.

The expectations were sky-high in Baton Rouge this season, reflected in the Tigers AP preseason poll ranking of No. 5. The huge loss against the Seminoles brought LSU crashing back down to earth.

Meanwhile, the Grambling State Tigers lost a close game to the Hampton Pirates 35-31. Still, LSU is a wounded Tiger and is a different proposition altogether, with this clash expected to be a blowout win for Brian Kelly's team.

Jayden Daniels is LSU's starting QB against Grambling, and although his team lost in Week 1, he completed 22 of his 37 passes for 346 yards, resulting in one interception and one touchdown.

Nothing encapsulated the loss against Florida State than LSU's starting QB, Jayden Daniels, being on the end of the hit of the college football season so far as he tried to hurdle the Seminoles' defense.

Showing a newfound maturity, Jayden Daniels took responsibility for the demoralizing loss against Florida.

“Everything falls on me,” Daniels said. “What coach was talking about, the urgency and the choices we make, he’s right. Everything falls back on me. Being the leader and the quarterback on the team, I have to get the guys going. I have to set the tempo. First half, we had that. We’ve got to finish drives that we had in the red zone. You know that set us back a little bit."

LSU's starting QB: Exploring the options between Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier

Before the season began, Brian Kelly heaped praise on Daniels while naming him the starting quarterback.

"You’re talking about a four-year starter who’s played against the Power 5 all the way through and has a dynamic package," Kelly said.

Garrett Nussmeier is a redshirt freshman who is clearly the backup to Jayden Daniels. Also in LSU's starting QB pecking order are senior Matt Hemsley, freshman Rickie Collins and redshirt senior Matt O'Dowd.

When naming Jayden Daniels LSU's starting QB, coach Brian Kelly had encouraging words for Nussmeier:

“Jayden’s our starter. He’ll start, but he’ll have to continue to improve and progress because Garrett [Nussmeier] is getting better every single day, as well.”

Grambling will be on the road on Sept. 9 to face off against LSU at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with scheduled kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.