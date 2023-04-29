3 positives for PBKS from their loss against LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs in a one-sided encounter at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28. LSG climbed to the second spot in the IPL standings while PBKS are placed sixth.

After being asked to bat first, LSG posted a mammoth 257/5 in their 20 overs, the second-highest score in the competition's history. The LSG batting effort was headlined by Kyle Mayers (54 runs off 24 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (72 runs off 40 balls), both of whom struck swashbuckling half-centuries. They were well-supported by Ayush Badoni (43 runs off 24 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (45 runs off 19 balls).

In reply, PBKS battled hard and crossed the 200-run mark, but the target proved insurmountable. Atharva Taide scored a quick half-century and other batters made brief cameos.

For LSG, the pick of the bowlers were Naveen-ul-Haq (4-0-30-3), Yash Thakur (3.5-0-37-4) and Ravi Bishnoi (4-0-41-2).

Here's a look at three positives for PBKS from Friday's loss.

#1 Atharva Taide shows immense potential with classy half-century for PBKS

Atharva Taide (66 runs off 36 balls) struck a high-quality half-century, trying his best to keep his team in the hunt. His knock allowed PBKS to recover from the early loss of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh. The youngster struck eight boundaries and two sixes in a knock which came at a strike-rate of 183.33.

#2 Most batters seem to be in great form

PBKS made a valiant effort in their chase, scoring 201 runs before being bowled out on the penultimate delivery. The likes of Sikandar Raza (36 runs off 22 balls), Sam Curran (21 runs off 11 balls), Liam Livingstone (23 runs off 14 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (24 runs off 10 balls), all played excellent cameos and looked in very good touch.

With openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan in decent form as well, PBKS can rely on runs from across their line-up.

#3 Rahul Chahar bowls fine spell

Despite all his teammates being smashed around the park, Rahul Chahar (4-0-29-0) managed to hold his own. Chahar bowled at an excellent economy rate of 7.25, the lowest in the match for a bowler who bowled more than one over. To put things in perspective, the next lowest economy rate for PBKS was Sam Curran's 12.67.

Although PBKS bowlers had a massive off-day, a bowling attack comprising Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis and Sikandar Raza, most of whom have had a good tournament overall, should instill confidence in their fans.

