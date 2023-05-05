CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this exciting clash on Saturday (May 6).

After a disappointing season last year, the men in Yellow are well on track to reach the knockouts this season. The Super Kings are currently placed third in the points table with 11 points, winning five of their 10 games so far.

Super Kings against the Lucknow Super Giants got washed out due to rain. The bowlers did their job brilliantly as they restricted the opponents to a mere 125/7 in 19.2 overs. Moeen Ali bowled an economical spell and picked up two crucial wickets for CSK. However, the rain played spoilsport and both teams shared a point each.

Meanwhile, the five-time champions have also recovered well after a poor start to the tournament. The Mumbai Indians are slowly making their way towards the top four as they currently stand sixth in the points table, winning five of their nine games so far.

Batting first, Liam Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*) helped the Punjab Kings post a mammoth score of 214/3 in 20 overs. In reply, Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) hit brilliant fifties and helped the team cross the finish line with seven balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 49, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Saturday, 03.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

The last game played at this venue saw Punjab Kings successfully chasing a 200 total against the home team. A similar surface is expected in MA Chidambaram Stadium that will assist the batters throughout the game. There will be some help for the spinners in the later stages of the game but both teams will prefer chasing at this venue.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

Some light showers and thunderstorms are expected in Chennai on Saturday. The temperatures are expected to hover between 27 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

The Super Kings have performed brilliantly this season and don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Mumbai Indians

We can expect Hrithik Shokeen to come into the side in place of Arshad Khan, who has been out of form.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings edged out the Mumbai Indians in a one-sided game when both these teams faced each other earlier this season. The men in Yellow will once again start the game as slight favourites due to their spin trio of Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja could come in handy on the spin friendly track in Chennai.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win the Match 49 of IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

