Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England's Malan dropped for second Test as Pope and Woakes come in

Omnisport
NEWS
News
218   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:09 IST
DawidMalan - cropped
England international Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan has been dropped by England following his disappointing performance in the first Test against India.

Malan was guilty of a couple of crucial drops in the slips, with one allowing Virat Kohli to go on and smash 149 to turn the match in the tourists' favour.

England recovered to win by 31 runs but Malan, who also struggled with the bat, hitting 28 across both innings, has been replaced by Ollie Pope for the second Test at Lord's.

Selector Ed Smith said: "Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions."

Chris Woakes is recalled with Ben Stokes unavailable due to a court appearance in Bristol. Durham all-rounder Stokes has pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray following an incident last year.

Adil Rashid, a controversial selection for the first Test, keeps his place.

 

England squad in full:

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

Omnisport
NEWS
England vs India 2018: England squad for the second Test...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook named in the England Lions side to face...
RELATED STORY
Ishant fined for Malan send-off
RELATED STORY
Test Cricket- Alive every Ball
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four catches dropped by Indian...
RELATED STORY
Tom Curran replaces injured Woakes for Scotland ODI
RELATED STORY
Team India's strongest playing XI for the second Test
RELATED STORY
England announce squad for India Test
RELATED STORY
England leads Pakistan by 128 runs in 2nd test
RELATED STORY
England call up Malan as cover for Curran
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Today
RSA 363/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 285/10 (45.2 ov)
South Africa win by 78 runs
RSA VS SL live score
| Today
KNT 160/5 (20.0 ov)
GLO 164/2 (19.2 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 8 wickets
KNT VS GLO live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us