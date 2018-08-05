England's Malan dropped for second Test as Pope and Woakes come in

England international Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan has been dropped by England following his disappointing performance in the first Test against India.

Malan was guilty of a couple of crucial drops in the slips, with one allowing Virat Kohli to go on and smash 149 to turn the match in the tourists' favour.

England recovered to win by 31 runs but Malan, who also struggled with the bat, hitting 28 across both innings, has been replaced by Ollie Pope for the second Test at Lord's.

Selector Ed Smith said: "Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions."

Chris Woakes is recalled with Ben Stokes unavailable due to a court appearance in Bristol. Durham all-rounder Stokes has pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray following an incident last year.

Adil Rashid, a controversial selection for the first Test, keeps his place.

BREAKING NEWS



Two changes to our squad for the second Specsavers Test match against India.



https://t.co/kI8r7yqpR4 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rowVHBA4gx — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2018

England squad in full:

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.