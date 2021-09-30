IPL 2021: "He knows what he is going to be doing till he has to leave for the bus" - Sanjana Ganesan reveals Jasprit Bumrah's match-day routine 

Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians line-up with impactful performances over the years. The speedster's wife Sanjana Ganesan recently revealed how the player prepares himself before a game.

In a video shared by the franchise on their social media accounts, Ganesan pointed out that the pacer follows a specific routine on a matchday. The popular sports presenter revealed that Bumrah knows exactly what he has to do before leaving for the team bus.

She also stated that the 27-year-old has a different routine on some days, where he would also have his breakfast in the afternoon. Here's what she said about the champion cricketer's pre-match rituals:

"He does not have any special rituals, per se. But he has this one match-day routine where there is a structure to his day, where he knows what he is going to be doing till he has to leave for the bus. On other days, it is not very rigid, where he is okay with having his breakfast at 2 PM in the afternoon."

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Getting back on track 💯

Onto the next one Getting back on track 💯

Onto the next one https://t.co/QHj3GT0qLy

Sanjana Ganesan reveals how Jasprit Bumrah gets himself back up after an off-day

The 30-year-old said she felt Jasprit Bumrah understands when he needs to review his performance if things do not go his way. She believes the Mumbai fast bowler is adept at seeing things objectively and planning appropriately.

"Once he's had a bad day, he knows that he has to come back and reassess and plan what he needs to do the next time he goes out to play. He is very good at removing himself from a situation and looking at things objectively and planning what needs to be done."

Watch the full video here:

Bumrah is currently plying his trade for the reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing UAE leg of this year's Indian Premier League. The right-armer has 16 wickets to his name from 11 matches so far this season.

