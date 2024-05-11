KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 11, 2024

On Saturday, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 60th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The contest holds great significance for the hosts, in particular.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are currently the table-toppers of the tournament, with eight wins and three losses. They hammered the Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in their previous game.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians, who have been eliminated from the playoffs race, are sitting at ninth position in the points table with eight points to their name. They defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad in their most recent game and will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming clash as well.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the KKR vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Hardik Pandya (MI) - 8.0 credits

Hardik Pandya in action (Credits: IPL)

Hardik Pandya has been consistently taking wickets in the last three games. Even though he hasn't performed much with the bat, scoring 198 runs in 11 innings, he has picked up 11 wickets this year.

Hardik has claimed 13 wickets and averages 49 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, with 393 runs in 16 matches. Thus, he will be a great choice to be the captain/vice-captain of your KKR vs MI Dream11 teams.

#2 Phil Salt (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Phil Salt of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Phil Salt, who is the second-highest run-getter for KKR, has hammered 429 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.90. He has mustered 344 runs at the Eden Gardens, including four half-centuries, in six games.

Salt failed to score big against the Mumbai Indians during the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium. However, he will be eager to avenge the failure and come back strong in the upcoming game.

#1 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Sunil Narine of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Sunil Narine has been the most valuable player in the ongoing tournament. He has smashed 461 runs in 11 matches at an excellent average of 41.90. He hasn’t gone wicketless in any of KKR's matches and has 14 scalps to his name.

Narine has scored 213 runs, including one century and one half-century, and bagged eight wickets in his last six matches in Kolkata. Thus, he will be the ideal choice to be the captain/vice-captain in your KKR vs MI Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback