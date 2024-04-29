IPL 2024 weather update: Kolkata weather report for April 29 for KKR vs DC match

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 29.

This will be the last of KKR's five straight home matches and they will hope to end the run with a victory. Despite two defeats in their last three games, the Knight Riders have held onto the second position in the standings. They have 10 points from eight games and boast the best net run rate (NRR) in the tournament.

KKR received a massive jolt in the last outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) when they failed to defend 261 runs, losing the game by eight wickets. They would hope to bounce back strongly and strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

DC, on the other hand, have had a late resurgence, winning four of their last five matches. They currently find themselves in the sixth position with 10 points from as many games. Rishabh Pant and company need to win every game from here to give themselves the best chance of making it to the top four.

Speaking of the weather conditions in Kolkata, there has been a red alert in the city due to excessive heat for the past couple of weeks. The city has recorded the maximum temperature this year in three decades and it will likely remain the same today.

The temperature will be high, hovering between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius during the game. However, due to high humidity levels, the actual feeling will be four to five degrees more than the original temperature.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of precipitation and an uninterrupted game is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between KKR and DC in the IPL?

The two teams have a storied history in the IPL, having played a lot of exciting games in the past. The two teams have met each other 33 times, with Kolkata winning 17 of those, while the Capitals have come out on top 15 times. One game yielded no result.

The last time these two teams met in IPL 2024, KKR thrashed the Delhi Capitals by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam after the former posted 272 runs on the board.

