"This shot is unbecoming of him" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's dismissal in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 win vs Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra has criticized Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma for his shot selection that led to his dismissal in their IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS set MI a mammoth 215-run target after being asked to bat first in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3. The visitors chased down the target with six wickets and seven deliveries to spare despite losing their captain for a duck in the first over.

While reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' chase on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra was disappointed with Rohit Sharma's mode of dismissal, elaborating:

"Rohit Sharma got out. I am still thinking if he is selling himself too short. I think he is. This shot is unbecoming of him - why? He was trying to jump out and hit in the first over and got out."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Cameron Green was playing airy-fairy shots before he got dismissed, stating:

"After that, Cameron Green was swinging the bat so hard. In Haryana, they say - Dhool mein lath maar rahe hain, because the bat was not touching the ball. He kept on swinging and then got out."

Rohit was caught by Matthew Short at square third man off Rishi Dhawan's bowling for a three-ball duck. Green, who scored 23 runs off 18 balls, holed out to Rahul Chahar at deep midwicket off Nathan Ellis' bowling.

"I was a little surprised" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav being the Mumbai Indians' Impact Player

Suryakumar Yadav smoked 66 runs off 31 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra was taken aback by the Mumbai Indians' call to field only three overseas players along with Suryakumar Yadav being the Impact Player, reasoning:

"Then Suryakumar Yadav came with Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar Yadav was the Impact Player. I was a little surprised because only three overseas players were in their XI. Jason Behrendorff was available but they didn't play him. Mumbai played with only three overseas even though their bowling has been very pedestrian."

However, the reputed commentator was full of praise for Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Tim David for helping their team chase down the target with relative ease, saying:

"How well did Ishan Kishan bat and Suryakumar Yadav batted amazingly well with him. When both got out - Tim David with Tilak Varma. It was such a huge total but they won with seven balls to spare."

Yadav and Kishan (75 off 41) strung together a 116-run third-wicket partnership after the Mumbai Indians were in a slight spot of bother at 54/2. Varma (26* off 10) and David (19* off 10) then added 38 runs in just 2.4 overs to take their team across the line.

