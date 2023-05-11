[WATCH] MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva celebrates cheerfully in the stands after he hits a six in CSK vs DC IPL 2023 clash

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's eight-year-old daughter cheered for her father from the stands in Chepauk on Wednesday, May 10. It was a great night for the home team as they registered a comfortable 27-run victory against Delhi Capitals and strengthened their playoff chances.

Chennai crowd also got their money's worth as they witnessed their beloved Thala's vintage finishing knock in the first innings. Dhoni hit two sixes and a four en route to 20 off nine balls.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva enjoyed his cameo and were elated after he hit a couple of sixes. You can watch their reactions in the video below:

CSK batted first in the contest and posted 167/8 with 20+ contributions from multiple batters. In reply, DC could only reach 140/8 and lost the match by 27 runs. CSK spinners ruled the roost once again at their home ground as MS Dhoni maneuvered them well to strangle the opposition batting unit.

"It turned a lot in the second half": MS Dhoni

Speaking at the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni revealed that the surface offered more turn in the second innings. He also opened up that they predicted the surface might get slower in the second innings but were not sure of the par score. Dhoni said:

"It turned a lot in the second half. We know our spinners use a lot more seam than some of the other bowlers. We thought it would slow down slightly. Frankly we were not sure what was a good score. I wanted the bowlers to bowl tight lines but not look for wickets since that's when the batters look to score big.

On the areas of improvement, he added:

"Overall 170 odd was good. As a batting unit we can do slightly better. On a wicket like this you were better playing some of the shots. What is important is whether you selected the right shot and whether you selected the right boundary."

CSK will next face KKR on May 14 at the same venue.

