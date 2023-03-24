Watch: Rohit Sharma shares a throwback celebration reel from the wedding ceremony of his brother-in-law

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently shared a throwback celebration reel from his brother-in-law's wedding ceremony, which happened last week. He missed the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai to attend the event.

Rohit Sharma later joined the Indian squad ahead of the second ODI in Chennai and captained the side in the last two ODI games against Australia. Unfortunately, Team India lost both games and ended up suffering their first bilateral series defeat at home in four years.

He is currently taking a mini break before resuming training and joining Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023.

On Friday, Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the festivities and fun activities from his brother-in-law's wedding ceremony. Rohit captioned the post:

वाइब है 👌

Rohit Sharma will be back on the cricket field for MI on April 2 in IPL 2023

MI will commence their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 with a clash against RCB at their home ground. After ending at rock bottom of the points table last year, Rohit Sharma’s side will be eager to put in a much-improved performance this season.

Here is MI's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

Match #5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

