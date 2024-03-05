[Watch] Rohit Sharma spotted leaving Jamnagar after attending pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was recently spotted departing from Jamnagar airport. He was in the city to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant over the past weekend.

Rohit was last seen on the field during the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. The hosts won the match comfortably by five wickets on the fourth day (February 26) to take an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the 5-match series.

With a long gap between the fourth and fifth Test, the players took a mini break. Rohit utilized the opportunity to visit Jamnagar to be part of the celebrations of the Ambani family, with whom he shares a great relationship due to Mumbai Indians connection over the past decade.

Several cricketers like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran, Hardik Pandya, Tim David and others also attended the event.

After enjoying the celebrations with his family, Rohit left Jamnagar recently to commence preparations for the upcoming final Test against England in Dharamsala. An Instagram page, Instant Bollywood, shared a video to give fans a glimpse of Rohit from the Jamnagar airport.

You can watch the video below:

"They have their reasons"- Anjum Chopra on MI sacking Rohit Sharma as captain

Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra recently gave her opinion on Mumbai Indians management's decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain. She felt that such a massive decision would not have been an easy one for MI, but they took it with an eye on the future. Speaking to TOI, she said:

"A player's job is to play the game. You always walk into a team as a player. You never walk into a team as a captain. How we are seeing from the outside, how the franchise is looking at it from the inside, and now players are looking at it, they have their reasons. It wouldn't have been easy to replace a player and captain of Rohit Sharma's stature. But someday that will happen."

Explaining her point of view, Anjum Chopra continued:

"When Rohit was given captaincy for Mumbai Indians, it wouldn't have been a very easy decision. At that time many stalwarts and experienced players were playing and Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy. MI gave him the captaincy because of his ability and Rohit Sharma went on to guide MI to five title wins. Let's not run into emotions. It's about balancing things considering the present and future of the team."

Do you agree with Anjum Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App