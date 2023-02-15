"Will be a big challenge for Virat Kohli if it's a turning pitch" - Saba Karim ahead of 2nd IND vs AUS Test 

Former keeper-batter Saba Karim believes that Indian batter Virat Kohli might find it difficult to bat if a spin-friendly track is prepared for the second Test against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

He pointed out that it won't be easy for batters to score runs on turning pitches. Karim opined that Kohli will have to show a lot of temperament to score big runs.

The 55-year-old mentioned that the senior batter has a lot of experience playing in Delhi since it is his home ground. He did, however, indicate that the nature of the wicket would have a significant impact on Kohli's performance.

"It will be a big challenge for Virat Kohli if it's a turning pitch, Karim told India TV News. "It will be tough for the other batters as well because it isn't easy to score runs on such wickets. You need to have a very strong temperament and caution to do well. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel did that in the first Test.

"Kohli has played a lot of cricket in Delhi and has also played his domestic cricket there. However, a lot will depend on the wicket."

Karim further stated that Kohli, who last registered a Test ton in 2019 against Bangladesh, will be keen to overcome his form slump in red-ball cricket.

"Virat Kohli's last Test ton came in Kolkata in a pink ball Test," he added. "He has not scored a hundred in this format for quite some time now. It is a very big challenge for a player of his stature as he'd want to score hundreds with regularity to be able to regain his prime form.

"This is a great opportunity for him as he will play at his favourite venue, which is also his home ground. Such things do benefit players and boost their confidence."

Kohli failed to get going with the bat in the Test series opener against Australia in Nagpur, managing only 12 runs. The right-handed batter fell to debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy while trying to glance at a ball that was going down the leg stump. He could only manage to get a nick that went straight into the hands of Aussie keeper Alex Carey.

"It's a big honour" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli playing in front of a stand named after him

Speaking about the Virat Kohli stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Karim highlighted that it will be the first time that the former India captain will play a Test match in front of a stand that's named after him.

He mentioned that it could prove to be an added motivation for the star batter. Karim added that the Test match would be a memorable one for the 34-year-old.

"This will be a memorable Test match for Virat Kohli," the former cricketer elaborated. "I was present when he was felicitated, and a stand was named after him at the stadium. It's a big honour. I am sure Kohli will be humbled by this honour. This shows how much he has achieved, and it will definitely motivate him."

Notably, Kohli has a fantastic record in Dehli, having mustered 467 runs in three Tests at an impressive average of 77.83. He last featured in a Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in December 2016, where he played a sensational 243-run knock against Sri Lanka.

