Top 5 most expensive Indian signings at IPL 2024 auction ft. Harshal Patel

The IPL 2024 auction has just concluded, with teams breaking the bank to sign certain players. Pat Cummins became the first player to break the ₹20 crore mark when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought him for ₹20.50 crore. Later in the day, his countryman, Mitchell Starc, became the costliest player in IPL history as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged his services for ₹24.75 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bought Daryl Mitchell (₹14 crore), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) acquired Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore), as it proved to be a huge pay day for several overseas players. However, there were a few Indian players that are set to earn the big bucks as well.

Here are the five most expensive Indian signings at the IPL 2024 auction:

#5 Shivam Mavi - ₹6.40 crore to Lucknow Super Giants

Shivam Mavi was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹6.40 crore as a replacement for Avesh Khan, who was traded to the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Devdutt Padikkal. Mavi joins Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan in the Indian pace bowling battery of LSG.

LSG entered the auction with just ₹13.15 crore in their purse. However, they were on the lookout for just one marquee buy, and they got that by obtaining the services of Mavi. They also picked up the highly rated Indian uncapped player Arshin Kulkarni.

#4 Kumar Kushagra - ₹7.20 crore to Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant is set to be back for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024. However, he is unlikely to keep wickets and is going to be used as an impact player. Hence, DC were always likely to buy an Indian wicketkeeper who could fill in for Pant.

At ₹7.20 crore, Kumar Kushagra was the costliest Indian player bought by DC in the IPL 2024 auction. The 19-year-old is a middle-order batter, which perfectly suits DC's lineup. They already had a solid top order and now have the likes of Harry Brook and Kushagra in the middle order.

#3 Shahrukh Khan - ₹7.40 crore to Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans (GT) shelled out ₹7.40 crore to beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the signing of Shahrukh Khan. The big-hitting middle-order batter was one of the few experienced finishers in the auction, hence was on the wishlist of several teams.

GT entered the IPL 2024 auction with a Hardik Pandya-sized hole to fill. They have ensured that Pandya's batting will not be missed as much due to the arrival of Shahrukh Khan. With Umesh Yadav and Kartik Tyagi in their ranks now, Hardik's bowling duties can also be given to either of them.

#2 Sameer Rizvi - ₹8.4 crore to Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings were expected to target local boy Shahrukh Khan to replace the now-retired Ambati Rayudu. Instead, they splashed the cash on uncapped Uttar Pradesh batter Sameer Rizvi.

The 20-year-old impressed onlookers during the UP T20, where he smashed 455 runs in nine innings, including 35 fours and 38 sixes. The middle-order batter is perhaps being looked at as MS Dhoni's long-term replacement for the finisher's role, but he could also play a part in IPL 2024.

#1 Harshal Patel - ₹11.75 crore to Punjab Kings

Harshal Patel earned the highest price among all Indian players at the IPL 2024 auction, as he was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping ₹11.75 crore. The former RCB bowler has built up a reputation as a wicket-taker in the death overs.

Moreover, Harshal Patel is a handy batter in the lower middle-order. With there being a serious scarcity of fast bowling all-rounders in the country, PBKS will be feeling confident to have added someone like Harshal Patel to their bowling unit, which already boasts the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Rahul Chahar.

