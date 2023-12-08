Best free-to-play teams for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based gacha game developed by HoYoverse. The space odyssey boasts an ever-increasing roster of characters, and while some are locked behind a gacha wall, players can obtain others for free. Trailblazers who choose to walk the F2P path are limited to using a select few units. With the start of a new month, they may be wondering about the best teams to conquer the challenging activities.

This article lists the best Honkai Star Rail free-to-play teams for December 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

The best F2P teams in Honkai Star Rail (updated for December 2023)

1) Qingque + Luka + Asta + Natasha

A team featuring Qingque, Luka, Asta, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS - Quantum, Path of Erudition)

Luka (Sub DPS - Physical, Path of Nihility)

Asta (Primary Support/buffer - Fire, Path of Harmony)

Natasha (Healer - Physical, Path of Abundance)

In this team composition, Qingque will deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage to her opponents while Luka will inflict Bleed on them and deal DoT (Damage over Time) damage. Asta will assist Qingque to take more turns with her ultimate, which allows the latter to deal exceptional damage.

Natasha will heal her team members and ensure everyone’s survivability while they are engaged in a fight.

2) Dan Heng + Asta + Herta + March 7th

A team featuring Dan Heng, Herta, Asta, and March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng (Main DPS - Wind, Path of The Hunt)

Herta (Sub DPS - Ice, Path of Erudition)

Asta (Support/buffer - Fire, Path of Harmony)

March 7th (Tank - Ice, Path of Preservation)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition focuses on Dan Heng dealing significant damage, while Asta and March 7th keep everyone alive.

Dan Heng deals the most damage in this team while Herta launches follow-up attacks whenever an enemy’s HP falls to 50% or below. Asta can buff everyone's SPD with her ultimate and deal decent damage with her skill.

While everyone is fighting, March 7th provides shields to all allies and activates when needed to slow down the adversaries.

3) Serval + Yukong + Trailblazer (Preservation) + Natasha

A team featuring Serval, Yukong, Trailblazer (Preservation), and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval (Main DPS - Lightning, Path of Erudition)

Yukong (Primary support/buffer - Imaginary, Path of Harmony)

Trailblazer (Preservation) (Tank/sub-DPS - Fire, Path of Preservation)

Natasha (Healer - Physical, Path of Abundance)

This Honkai Star Rail team features Serval dealing colossal damage while Yukong and Trailblazer assist her from behind.

Serval is the main DPS of this team composition and can deal outstanding AoE Lightning damage and DoT. Yukong buffs her to amplify her damage output, while Trailblazer provides shields to all members and deals significant Fire damage to all enemies.

Natasha is the healer of this team who provides healing and ensures every teammate's survivability.