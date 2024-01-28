EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC is a really interesting and exciting option to consider if you're looking for new Heroes. The latest Squad Building Challenge has been released during the TOTY promo and offers three different Hero cards as bonuses. Moreover, its reward pool includes the UCL and UWCL Heroes, which were released in 2023.
The condition modifier in the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC means that a lot of the lower-rated items are automatically out of its reward pool. That said, it's still better to check all the available bonuses before investing your resources in such a challenge. The overall list of rewards can be divided into three major groups: Base Heroes, Triple Threat Heroes, and UEFA Heroes..
All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC - Base Heroes
Base Heroes represent the main versions that were released with the game's launch.
Here are all the possible items:
- Joe Cole RW 87
- Rui Costa CAM 87
- Ivan Cordoba CB 87
- Yaya Toure CDM 87
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 87
- Claudio Marchision CM 87
- Jorge Campos GK 87
- Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87
- Tomas Brolin ST 87
- Harry Kewell LW 87
- Steve McManaman RM 87
- Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88
- Ricardo Carvalho CB 88
- Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88
- Jari Litmanen CAM 88
- Rafael Marquez CB 88
- Antonio Di Natale ST 88
- Javier Mascherano CB 88
- Mario Gomez ST 88
- Paulo Futre LW 88
- Nadine Kessler CM 88
- Vincent Kompany CB 88
- Diego Milito ST 88
- Diego Forlan ST 88
- Wesley Sneijder CAM 88
- Carlos Tevez ST 88
- Enzo Fransescoli CF 88
- Fernando Morientes ST 89
- Rudi Voller ST 89
- 'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89
- Abedi Pele CAM 89
- David Ginola LM 89
- Gianluca Vialli ST 89
- Jurgen Kohler CB 89
- Lucio CB 89
All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC - Triple Threat Heroes
These items were released during the Triple Threat promo, and here are all the possible items you might find:
- Sidney Govou ST 87
- Dirk Kuyt RW 87
- Ledley King CB 87
- Yaya Toure CDM 88
- Joe Cole RW 88
- Diego Forlan ST 89
- Fernando Morientes ST 90
- David Ginola LM 90
All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC - UEFA Heroes
UEFA Heroes have special designs and were the most recent Heroes to be added:
- Nwankwo Kanu CF 87
- John Arne Riise LB 87
- Ramires CDM 87
- Lars Ricken CAM 87
- Ludovic Giuly RM 88
- Tomas Rosicky CAM 88
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 88
- Jerzy Dudek GK 88
- Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 88
- Paulo Futre LW 89
- Jari Litmanen CAM 89
- Rui Costa CAM 89
- Vincent Kompany CB 89
- Steve McManaman RM 89
- Carlos Tevez ST 90
- Bixente Lizarazy LWB 90
- Diego Milito ST 90
- Abedi Pele CAM 90
- Gianluca Vialli ST 91
- Alex Scott RB 88
- Sonia Bompastor LB 89
- Nadine Kessler CM 90
The final reward you get from the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC will depend on your luck. You'll be offered the chance to pick from three items, and the one you select will be added to your squad.
