EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC: All players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC is a really interesting and exciting option to consider if you're looking for new Heroes. The latest Squad Building Challenge has been released during the TOTY promo and offers three different Hero cards as bonuses. Moreover, its reward pool includes the UCL and UWCL Heroes, which were released in 2023.

The condition modifier in the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC means that a lot of the lower-rated items are automatically out of its reward pool. That said, it's still better to check all the available bonuses before investing your resources in such a challenge. The overall list of rewards can be divided into three major groups: Base Heroes, Triple Threat Heroes, and UEFA Heroes..

All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC - Base Heroes

Base Heroes represent the main versions that were released with the game's launch.

Here are all the possible items:

Joe Cole RW 87

Rui Costa CAM 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Dimitar Berbatov ST 87

Claudio Marchision CM 87

Jorge Campos GK 87

Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87

Tomas Brolin ST 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Steve McManaman RM 87

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88

Jari Litmanen CAM 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Paulo Futre LW 88

Nadine Kessler CM 88

Vincent Kompany CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Diego Forlan ST 88

Wesley Sneijder CAM 88

Carlos Tevez ST 88

Enzo Fransescoli CF 88

Fernando Morientes ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

David Ginola LM 89

Gianluca Vialli ST 89

Jurgen Kohler CB 89

Lucio CB 89

All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC - Triple Threat Heroes

These items were released during the Triple Threat promo, and here are all the possible items you might find:

Sidney Govou ST 87

Dirk Kuyt RW 87

Ledley King CB 87

Yaya Toure CDM 88

Joe Cole RW 88

Diego Forlan ST 89

Fernando Morientes ST 90

David Ginola LM 90

All EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC - UEFA Heroes

UEFA Heroes have special designs and were the most recent Heroes to be added:

Nwankwo Kanu CF 87

John Arne Riise LB 87

Ramires CDM 87

Lars Ricken CAM 87

Ludovic Giuly RM 88

Tomas Rosicky CAM 88

Dimitar Berbatov ST 88

Jerzy Dudek GK 88

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 88

Paulo Futre LW 89

Jari Litmanen CAM 89

Rui Costa CAM 89

Vincent Kompany CB 89

Steve McManaman RM 89

Carlos Tevez ST 90

Bixente Lizarazy LWB 90

Diego Milito ST 90

Abedi Pele CAM 90

Gianluca Vialli ST 91

Alex Scott RB 88

Sonia Bompastor LB 89

Nadine Kessler CM 90

The final reward you get from the EA FC 24 87+ Base/Triple Threat/UEFA Heroes Player Pick SBC will depend on your luck. You'll be offered the chance to pick from three items, and the one you select will be added to your squad.

