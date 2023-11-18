EA FC 24 Peter Schmeichel Icon SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released a new Icon SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, putting legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel up for grabs. This former Manchester United shot-stopper is widely regarded as one of the all-time greats when it comes to Premier League football. He is also among the most impressive keepers on the virtual pitch.

Icons are undoubtedly some of the most overpowered footballers in Ultimate Team every year. They are legends of the sport available in-game as virtual depictions of how they performed at the peak of their careers. Peter Schmeichel is the latest addition to this category.

Peter Schmeichel is the latest Icon SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Icons have been completely revamped in EA FC 24. Not only do they offer improved chemistry when compared to FIFA 23, they also possess just a single base version now instead of three. This gives EA Sports more room to provide them with special versions over the year. That said, Icon SBCs are still regularly released in Ultimate Team.

Goalkeepers are always subjective when it comes to the virtual sport. Their performances vary from one match to another. Even the best shot-stoppers commit blunders from time to time. However, high-rated keepers generally tend to play better, making the Danish Icon one of the most popular picks among professional gamers and casuals alike.

How to complete the Peter Schmeichel Icon SBC in EA FC 24?

Being a goalkeeper, this former Manchester United superstar is rather cheap and affordable for an Icon. The SBC to unlock his card contains six segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of each squad:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Player quality: Exactly Gold

The Great Dane

Denmark players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

86 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Manchester's Keeper

Manchester United players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 250,000 coins. This is about the same price as Schmeichel's tradeable version in the transfer market, making it a divisive SBC. However, gamers have access to plenty of fodder players due to various EA FC 24 game modes as well as the latest Season Pass, which could lower the price of the SBC.

Goalkeepers are always rather hit-or-miss when it comes to their capabilities in this game's current meta. While there is no guarantee that Peter Schmeichel will be a world-beater for your Ultimate Team, his overall rating, PlayStyles, and Icon chemistry links make him a valuable asset.