EA FC 24 UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC (November 6): How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the latest round of UEFA Champions League fixtures being right around the corner, EA Sports has released UEFA Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to capitalize on the hype. This historic competition is the pinnacle of European club football, with teams from the best leagues on the continent vying to secure the ultimate prize.

UEFA Marquee Matchups are a unique take on the regular system of Marquee Matchups in Ultimate Team. Both SBCs are based on real-life upcoming matches, with the former focusing on European football while the latter prioritizes domestic leagues. However, both are equally popular with fans due to the availability of packs in EA FC 24.

The latest set of UEFA Marquee Matchups is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The UEFA Champions League is the most coveted trophy in European club football for a good reason. The tournament only features the best clubs from each nation's domestic league, leading to several high-profile clashes every matchday. With so much anticipation and excitement surrounding these fixtures, this is the perfect time for EA Sports to release the UEFA Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Expand Tweet

Unlike regular Marquee Matchups, this SBC set consists of only two segments. However, the requirements and pack rewards on offer are extremely appealing.

How to complete the latest set of UEFA Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC focuses on the most exciting upcoming matches in the tournament during the ongoing group stage. We have already witnessed several thrilling matches so far, and with the competition approaching the end of the group stages, the stakes are higher than ever.

These are the specific requirements of the various segments included in the SBC set:

FC Kobenhavn vs Manchester United

Players from FC Kobenhavn: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Players from Manchester United: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Players from the same club: Maximum three

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Team overall chemistry: Minimum 22

Milan vs PSG

Players from Milan: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from PSG: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Nations/Regions: Maximum four

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Team overall chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 16,000 coins, which is driven primarily by the temporarily inflated price of players from the clubs featured in this list, such as Manchester United and PSG. Meanwhile, the rewards from this set include a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, a Prime Electrum Players Pack, and a Rare Gold Pack. These make the SBC worth completing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.