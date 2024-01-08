FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Passing Training: All missions, rewards, and more

EA Sports has added FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Passing Training to the ongoing promo. The previous Shooting and the Pace Training courses were massively successful, and the new Passing course is the best addition to the promo's third week. The course is live, and it will remain unlocked until the event concludes in a few weeks.

FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Passing Training course can be accessed from the Weekly Training Chapter in the Winter Wildcards event.

What is FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Passing Training?

The Passing training in FC Mobile was added by EA Sports a few hours ago, and is divided into three reward paths - Easy, Medium, and Hard; each contains specific missions.

The Passing training, as its name suggests, helps FC Mobile gamers learn more about the art of passing. However, several other missions help players learn about crossing and many more skills.

What are the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Passing Training missions?

FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Passing Training missions (Image via EA Sports)

Three missions have been added to each of the three reward paths mentioned above, with all of them offering an exclusive reward.

Here's a look at all the different missions that EA Sports has added:

Easy:

Skill Game 1-star - Freekick (Bricks)

Skill Game 1-star - Passing (Inverted Triangle)

Match 1-star - Play against 75 OVR Brighton and Hove Albion after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-0

Medium:

Skill Game 2-star - Freekick (Box Shapes)

Skill Game 2-star - Teammate Crossing

Match 2-star - Play against 90 OVR Bayer Leverkusen after 60 minutes with the scoreline 1-1

Hard:

Skill Game 3-star - Teammate Crossing

Skill Game 3-star - Passing (Inverted Triangle)

Match 3-star - Play against 100 OVR Arsenal after 60 minutes with the scoreline 0-1 - 50x Gems

What are the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Passing Training rewards?

As mentioned earlier, every mission in the Passing Training chapter of the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo offers stunning rewards. Here's a look at all the prizes available in the Passing Training course:

Easy:

Skill Game 1-star Reward -10k Coins

Easy Reward 1 - 10x Base player between 65-74 OVR

Match 1-star Reward - 200x Gems

Easy Reward 2 - Universal 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek

Medium:

Skill Game 2-star Reward -10k Coins

Medium Reward 1 - 1x Mixed Version player between 75-89 OVR

Match 2-star Reward - 300x Gems

Medium Reward 2 - Winter Wildcard 88 OVR CM Joey Veerman

Hard:

Skill Game 3-star Reward - 5k Coins

Hard Reward 1 - 20k Coins

Match 3-star Reward - 50x Gems

Hard Reward 2 - 200x Gems and 1x Mixed Version player between 80-92 OVR

With so many exciting rewards up for grabs, EA Sports will be likely hoping that the Passing Training course can build on the success of the Pace Training course.