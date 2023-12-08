Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream codes: Guide to redeem 300 Primogems in December 2023

Genshin Impact 4.3 will be the first update in the Fontaine arc with no significant quests or locations added to it. Hence, the community will have to go into this filler patch alongside new and rerun banners to choose from. There are still a lot of events planned to be released throughout the update's 42-day runtime, allowing everyone to save up Primogems for either ongoing characters or later releases.

This article will guide you to all the Primogem codes revealed from the 4.3 livestream, and how to acquire them. There are 300 Primogems to be had in total, alongside materials including Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, and Mora.

All Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream redeem codes for December 2023

The following are all the codes revealed from the 4.3 livestream:

RS99D5LVTM6V: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

UBRQC4MCT4PZ: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

8BQ9CMMVS5PM: 100Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Players have approximately 16 hours to redeem each code, starting from the time of their reveal in the stream.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes from the HoYoverse website?

HoYoverse official redeem code page (Image via Bungie)

There are currently two ways to redeem codes in exchange for Primogems in Genshin Impact. One being via the in-game settings, and the other via HoYoverse's official website. The following will showcase the redemption process through the latter:

Click on this link to open HoYoverse's official code redemption page to start the process.

Look for the log-in option on the top-right corner of the website, and put in the credentials of an activated account.

Select the server with the active character, including Asia, Europe, or anything else.

Copy one of the codes above, and paste it in the blank space that says "Enter Redemption Code."

To redeem the codes, click on the "Redeem" version located below the blank space.

After pasting all three codes, the Primogems can be found within the in-game email. It is recommended to be on Adventurer Rank 7 or higher to access the email feature in the game.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes from in-game settings?

Code redemption settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes via in-game settings in Genshin Impact:

Open the Paimon menu, or the main menu by clicking on the Paimon icon located top-left of the screen.

Look for the cogwheel icon on the left side of your screen. This is the main settings menu of the game.

Next, look for a tab on the left called "Accounts", followed by the redeem code option on the right called "Redeem Now".

Select and paste the codes given above.

Click on "Redeem" and look for the codes in your in-game email.

As mentioned, you will have 16 hours till all three codes expire.