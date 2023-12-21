Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Tank characters, ranked

Tank characters in HoYoverse's space fantasy role-playing title, Honkai Star Rail, are essential for end-game content because they can endure enemy damage and shield comrades to extend their survival. However, many of the units that fall in this category also boast expertise in other areas of combat.

This article lists the best Honkai Star Rail Tank characters as of the game's version 1.6. All units have been ranked and arranged in a tier list.

Note: The views expressed in this article are the author's alone.

Ranking Tank characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 in a tier list

Tank tier list for version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

As seen in the image above, all the Tank characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 have been ranked from SS+ to B tiers. To ensure fairness, they have been assessed on a range of tasks without taking Eidolon levels into account.

SS+ tier

Fu Xuan, a 5-star Quantum character (Image via HoYoverse)

SS+-tier units in Honkai Star Rail offer superb performance at a low cost; they are experts in their fields. As of right now, the tier only has just one Tank character, Fu Xuan.

Fu Xuan is the most recent Path of Preservation character in the game. The unit can lessen the pressure on allies during combat so that they can carry on battling for a long time. Moreover, she can heal herself when her HP drops below 50%, which is vital in challenging fights.

S tier

Gepard, 5-star Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier Tank characters need heavy investment to have a significant impact on the battlefield.

Gepard is the sole Tank character in this tier at the moment. He is the only five-star figure who uses the Preservation path and can be acquired using the Stellar Warp banner. The unit is excellent at repelling enemy advances and defending his teammates.

A tier

March 7th member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Although characters in the A tier aren't particularly impressive, they do better if they have higher Eidolon levels. The only Tank unit in this category right now is March 7th.

March 7th is a free-to-play character that players can obtain at the start of the game. She acts as a Tank unit, defending her friends and stopping an enemy's movement with her ultimate power.

B tier

Clara, a 5-star Physical element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the B tier demand substantial investment for proper gear and enhanced performance. Here are the units in this tier:

Clara

Trailblazer (Preservation Path)

Trailblazers are equipped with decent weapons that let them both harm and shield their allies.

Meanwhile, Clara is an excellent tank unit that follows the Path of Destruction. Rather than aiming for impact, her weaponry is designed to lessen incoming harm. She can also defend her friends from attacks.