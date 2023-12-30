How to check Honkai Star Rail year recap: Total hours played, favorite character, and other stats

Honkai Star Rail had an incredible 2023, winning numerous awards for best mobile game. HoYoverse's space RPG is one of the most popular games of the year, and with the impending region of Penacony, this popularity will only grow. The developers have made a new web event in HoYoLAB in commemoration. It lets you view your yearly summary for most used characters, hours played, and more statistics.

The new year is right around the corner, and this might be a great time to look back and cherish some of the memories you have created during your Trailblaze journey alongside the Astral Express Crew in Honkai Star Rail.

Here's a brief overview of how to check these statistics.

Honkai Star Rail: How to check your annual statistics

The first page of the event, where Black Swan will read out the revelations about your journey (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have an active HoYoLAB account, head there and go to the Honkai Star Rail tab. You can see a new web event called Fables of the Stars. Click on it to take you to the landing page for the event.

Event rules and description according to HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fables of the Star web event will net you 210 Stellar Jades once you have met the prerequisites. This event also allows you to check the annual statistics of your Trailblaze journey for 2023 for a limited time. You will get a ticket called Revelation to play the event by default. Click on the glass ball on Black Swan's hand to start the minigame.

Your yearly statistics will be shown over here (Image via HoYoverse)

Various statistics will be displayed, such as the number of hours played, your favorite character, the time you are generally active in the game, and the number of teleportation used. After that, you can continue the related minigame, from which you will obtain the Stellar Jades.

The main landing page for the Fables of the Star web event (Image via HoYoverse)

If you missed the statistics related to your adventure in Honkai Star Rail, head to the Trail tab on the main page at the top right corner of your screen. You can check out your annual report from here or replay it.

The Fables of the Star event will end on January 5, 2024. If you don't complete the Stellar Jades requirements, you can't claim them once the event ends.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 version is available now, bringing two new 5-star characters, Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio. Check out this article to know which character is worth investing your precious resources in.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related content, news, and guides, check out Sportskeeda's section for the game.