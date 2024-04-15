How to create your unique player ID for Supercell games?

Creating the unique player ID for Supercell games will allow players to choose their preferred names which will be used across all Supercell games in the near future. This development will reduce the reliance on cumbersome player tags in the game.

Since each ID can only be claimed by one user, it's essential to claim your preferred ID before it's claimed by others.

This article highlights all the steps needed to claim your preferred player ID for Supercell games.

Steps to create your Supercell ID

Supercell ID creation process (Image via Supercell)

To create your unique player ID for Supercell games, you'll first need to have your Supercell ID.

Follow these steps to create one:

Install and open any Supercell game on your mobile device. Navigate to the in-game Settings. Locate and tap on Disconnected near the Supercell ID column. If prompted, select the Skip button to reach the login page, then tap on the Register Now button. Select Continue and enter your email address. Hit Register, then check your registered email for a six-digit code. Type the received code into the designated field and click Submitting. If necessary, click Okay to access the Supercell ID page. Enter your preferred Supercell ID and click Continue Choose your desired avatar and click Continue to finalize the process.

Process to claim unique player ID for Supercell games

Player ID creation process (Image via Supercell)

Once you have your Supercell ID set up, follow these steps to claim your unique player ID:

Open the official Supercell page dedicated to claiming the ID by clicking here. Select the Login with Supercell ID button. Enter the email address associated with your Supercell ID and click Log In Check your Gmail for the 6-digit code, then copy and paste it into the provided field. Click the Continue button. Enter your preferred player ID. If the name is already taken, try a different one until you find an available option. Once you've settled on a unique ID, click the Submit.

It's essential to note that player ID for Supercell games can only consist six to 18 alphanumeric characters, which means you cannot include spaces. Additionally, player IDs are permanent and cannot be changed once created.

Therefore, choose your ID wisely by selecting one that resonates with your gaming identity.

