How to defeat William of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood is an action-adventure title from developer Appeal Studios. Players assume control of one of the four playable Merry Men as they wreak havoc. That said, they must work together to free England from the tyrannical rule of the Sheriff of Nottingham. Like any good action-adventure game, Gangs of Sherwood features spectacular boss fights throughout its long campaign. One such boss players will face rather early on is William of Nottingham.

William can be a bit tricky to deal with for the uninitiated. Thankfully, readers can refer to our guide below for a comprehensive breakdown of his movesets and the general strategy required to beat him.

Note: Spoilers for Gangs of Sherwood will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to easily defeat William of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood

William of Nottingham is the second major boss players will face during the game. Despite his intimidating appearance, he can be dealt with rather easily once his shield is disabled.

A general walkthrough of the fight and strategy followed is described below:

1) Deal with the minions first

Defeat the minions first (Image via Nacon)

William will be assisted by a dozen or so foot soldiers during his assault on the gang. Make sure to take out his minions whenever possible before redirecting your focus to William. Once you have the latter in your sights, attack with all your might.

2) Disable William’s shield to deal damage

Be wary of the shield (Image via Nacon)

William will not incur any damage until his shield is disabled (indicated by a purple aura). Make sure to dish out as much damage as possible until his shield breaks. Additionally, be wary of his crossbow/gatling gun hybrid weapon while attacking. Strafe left and right in order to avoid being hit. Once his shield is removed, William can be downed within a few hits.

The battle will not conclude until you defeat all enemies on the field. Deal with the remaining soldiers to bring this bout to an end.

3) Use a ranged character with ample healing items

Robin is a great pick for this fight (Image via Nacon)

Robin of Locksley is a great pick for this battle, thanks to his rapid-fire arrows that can penetrate shields from a safe distance. Make sure to use healing items as and when necessary to turn the tide of the fight.

Players can now progress further into the campaign and deal with the next boss, Amory of Nottingham.

Gangs of Sherwood was released worldwide on November 27, 2023. The game is available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Featuring a fully featured co-op multiplayer mode, it allows up to four players to fight together.

