How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) before the official release

After months of speculation and rumors, Krafton, the South Korean gaming giant, finally unveiled their new title, Battlegrounds Mobile India, on May 6th, 2021. With its announcement, fans all over the country were delighted regarding the return of their favorite title in an entirely new form.

The pre-registration for the title commenced on May 18th for Android users. Hence, players are pretty optimistic about the game being released very soon. Also, a trailer has been published on the game's official YouTube channel.

However, iOS users will have to wait for their turn as no revelations have been made regarding the pre-registration for iOS devices.

If players haven’t pre-registered yet, here is a step-by-step guide on how to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store.

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India

The steps for the pre-registration are given below:

Players must tap on the "pre-register" button

Step 1: First, players must search Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store and tap on the most relevant result. They can also use the link given below to head to the game’s page on the store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Google Play Store: Click here

Click on "got it" to complete the pre-registration

Step 2: Users must then click the "Pre-register" button. A dialog box will appear; click "got it." Players will now be pre-registered for the highly anticipated game.

Toggle on the "Automatic Install" button to download the game when it's available

If players desire to access Battlegrounds Mobile India on its release, they can toggle on the "Automatic Install" option.

Pre-registration rewards

The pre-registration rewards include Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG

Those players who have pre-registered for the title by Krafton will be eligible to claim multiple amazing rewards, including

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

These items will automatically be available to claim on the game’s launch.

Minimum device requirements

The Google Play Store's description of the game states the minimum device requirements as:

Android 5.1.1 and above

2 GB RAM

Stable internet connection

