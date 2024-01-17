Is the EA FC 24 Supreme Champions League Heroes pack worth it?

EA Sports has released the brand-new EA FC 24 Supreme Champions League Heroes pack in Ultimate Team. Gamers can now test their luck and try to get their hands on some of the best Hero items in the game. These items, which are boosted versions of the base Heroes already available in the transfer market, were added to the title recently.

Supreme Champions League Heroes have replaced FIFA 23's World Cup Heroes, featuring exciting upgrades and amazing dynamic images for retired legends of the sport.

With how overpowered these cards are in the current meta of the game, the EA FC 24 Supreme Champions League Heroes pack is definitely an appealing proposition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What does the EA FC 24 Supreme Champions League Heroes pack contain?

UCL and UWCL Heroes were first introduced in late November 2023, with people who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24. These items were then released in packs during the Team of the Group Stage promo. They can now be purchased from the transfer market. The latest EA FC 24 Supreme Champions League Heroes pack contains two of these items.

The pack contains 100 rare gold players rated 82 or higher, with 10 guaranteed to be 87 or higher. It also contains two guaranteed UCL or UWCL Heroes, with all items being untradeable.

Here are the specific probabilities of obtaining the various card types based on their rarity:

Gold 75+ player pack: 100%

Gold 82+ player pack: 100%

Gold 90+ player pack: 69%

UEFA Heroes (Women) player: 15%

UEFA Heroes (Men) player: 99%

Team of the Week player: 91%

Given how coveted these UCL and UWCL Heroes are and how expensive some Team of the Week items are in the transfer market, this pack is certainly very enticing to those looking to stock their club with fodder or upgrade their squads in Ultimate Team.

Is the EA FC 24 Supreme Champions League Heroes pack worth buying?

Supreme Champions League Heroes costs 600,000 coins or 3,500 FC Points to purchase, making it the most expensive pack to be released so far in Ultimate Team alongside the Ultra Wildcard and the Ultra Versus pack. This has led to a lot of discussion among the community regarding whether the pack is worth the investment.

Similar to most packs in the Ultimate Team Store, the EA FC 24 Supreme Champions League Heroes pack is not worth buying with coins and is only worthwhile for those willing to spend money to buy FC Points.

While the idea of stocking your club with high-rated fodder is certainly appealing, the upcoming Team of the Year promo will provide fans with plenty of content to grind for without having to spend money on FC Points at all. The best move in this scenario would be to wait for the upcoming event and ignore this latest pack.