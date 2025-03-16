Is Fields of Mistria available on PlayStation 5?

Fields of Mistria is a promising life simulator developed by an indie developer called NPC Studio. It is a cozy game where players have to rebuild their community and reconnect all their neighbors after an unexpected tragedy. The game had an early release phase exclusively for PC last year, and some players are pondering whether it will launch on other platforms as well.

Ad

While the PC player base is significant, some players use traditional home consoles like the PlayStation 5. Indie games mostly thrive on PC; however, this shouldn't mean that console gamers should be left out. While NPC Studio is still sending out updates for the PC version, chances of a PlayStation 5 port are extremely high.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation and the author's opinion.

PlayStation 5 could give Fields of Mistria a boost

The PlayStation 5 is one of the strongest gaming platforms today, and it would be a missed opportunity to skip this platform (Image via NPC Studio)

It is worth noting that the full game has yet to be released, and NPC Studio is working hard to iron out all the wrinkles for a smooth launch this year. Fields of Mistria is perfect for players looking for a laid-back experience about rebuilding a town from the ground up. Cozy games should be played on a platform where players can relax, and the PlayStation 5 is just waiting.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

Ad

In the official FAQ, NPC Studio reiterated that the game is currently available on PC and Steam Deck verified. The developers followed up by saying they will be evaluating potential ports soon. Perhaps discussions of an in-house PlayStation 5 port are already in early phases.

PlayStation 5 users should not lose all hope just yet (Image via NPC Studio)

NPC Studio is relatively new, and it has plenty to prove and live up to. Fields of Mistria is heavily influenced by other life simulators, such as Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, that are available on almost every popular platform. It stands to reason that the developers will want to work on more ports as soon as possible to carve out a space for themselves.

Ad

Also read: Is Avowed coming to PlayStation?

The PlayStation 5 is perfect for this new farming simulator

Imagine having to hold down the right trigger on the DualSense controller and feel the vibrations of each swing as you mine for resources (Image via NPC Studio)

Fields of Mistria has everything a farming simulator should have and then some. The art style is very homely and likely piques the interest of anime lovers, paired with a relaxing soundtrack from the background, entertaining farming activities, and a decent storyline.

Ad

NPC Studio should heavily consider porting Fields of Mistria to the PS5 since it is one of the most sought-out consoles in the current console generation. The developers can get creative and utilize the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controllers to give the players a much more immersive gaming and farming experience.

The PlayStation 5 is the de facto choice for console gamers whenever a new AAA game has just been released, but it is also a perfect place to play cozy games. Players can spend hours rebuilding the town completing various tasks and have fun, which is the whole point of gaming.

Ad

You can play an early access version of Fields of Mistria via Steam and play it on the go with your Steam Deck. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.