Monopoly Go Resolution Race tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Scopely's Monopoly Go has seen a massive rise in popularity since its initial launch in the mobile gaming market in April. Millions of gamers across the globe flock to it to fulfill their wish of becoming a virtual tycoon. To provide players with an enhanced gaming experience, the developers introduce multiple tournaments that offer lucrative rewards.

The Resolution Race daily tournament was introduced a few hours ago, and will be live until 1 PM ET on December 28.

New Resolution Race daily tournament in Monopoly Go offers lucrative milestone and leaderboard rewards

Similar to the previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, the new Resolution Race tournament provides exclusive rewards upon reaching each milestone.

Here's a look at the available Resolution Race tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

Milestone Points Required Resolution Race Rewards 1 50 35 Free Rolls 2 40 1-Star Green Sticker Pack 3 80 5 Prize Drop Tokens 4 120 5 Mins High Roller 5 140 100 Free Rolls 6 150 Money 7 130 10 Prize Drop Tokens 8 160 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack 9 180 150 Free Rolls 10 200 15 Prize Drop Tokens 11 250 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack 12 225 175 Free Rolls 13 275 20 Prize Drop Tokens 14 300 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 15 400 275 Free Rolls 16 375 Money 17 425 50 Prize Drop Tokens 18 500 Money 19 600 400 Free Rolls 20 650 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 21 550 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack 22 700 80 Prize Drop Tokens 23 800 Money 24 1,000 675 Free Rolls 25 900 Money 26 1,300 100 Prize Drop Tokens 27 1,500 Money 28 1,600 15 Mins Cash Grab 29 1,800 Money 30 2,000 1,300 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Resolution Race tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

Earning points and climbing up the ranks is easy in the Resolution Race tournament. The top performers are provided with spectacular rewards at the event's conclusion in Monopoly Go. 50 random tycoons from various parts of the globe are placed in every group in the Resolution Race tournament, and the final leaderboards will reflect their progress in comparison to others.

Here are the leaderboard rewards that are up for grabs in the ongoing Resolution Race tournament:

1st Place: 1,500 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote

Tycoons participating in the event will have to land on the four Railroad tiles to earn points. Based on their luck, they will be offered between a Bank Heist and a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Here's a look at how points can be obtained in the tournament:

Shutdown:

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2:

Small Heist - 4 points

Large Heist - 6 points

Bankrupt - 8 points

Players logging into Monopoly Go to play the Resolution Race event can also take part in the Fortune Countdown tournament, which is being held simultaneously and is now live in the title.