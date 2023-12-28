Monopoly Go Resolution Race tournament: Rewards, milestones, and more

Esports & Gaming
By Samarjit Paul
Modified Dec 28, 2023 12:20 GMT
Resolution Race tournament is now live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Scopely's Monopoly Go has seen a massive rise in popularity since its initial launch in the mobile gaming market in April. Millions of gamers across the globe flock to it to fulfill their wish of becoming a virtual tycoon. To provide players with an enhanced gaming experience, the developers introduce multiple tournaments that offer lucrative rewards.

The Resolution Race daily tournament was introduced a few hours ago, and will be live until 1 PM ET on December 28.

New Resolution Race daily tournament in Monopoly Go offers lucrative milestone and leaderboard rewards

Similar to the previous daily tournaments in Monopoly Go, the new Resolution Race tournament provides exclusive rewards upon reaching each milestone.

Here's a look at the available Resolution Race tournament rewards at different milestone ranks:

MilestonePoints RequiredResolution Race Rewards
15035 Free Rolls
2401-Star Green Sticker Pack
3805 Prize Drop Tokens
41205 Mins High Roller
5140100 Free Rolls
6150Money
713010 Prize Drop Tokens
81602-Star Yellow Sticker Pack
9180150 Free Rolls
1020015 Prize Drop Tokens
112503-Star Pink Sticker Pack
12225175 Free Rolls
1327520 Prize Drop Tokens
143004-Star Blue Sticker Pack
15400275 Free Rolls
16375Money
1742550 Prize Drop Tokens
18500Money
19600400 Free Rolls
2065025 Mins Rent Frenzy
215504-Star Blue Sticker Pack
2270080 Prize Drop Tokens
23800Money
241,000675 Free Rolls
25900Money
261,300100 Prize Drop Tokens
271,500Money
281,60015 Mins Cash Grab
291,800Money
302,0001,300 Free Rolls

Monopoly Go Resolution Race tournament leaderboard rewards and scoring system

Earning points and climbing up the ranks is easy in the Resolution Race tournament. The top performers are provided with spectacular rewards at the event's conclusion in Monopoly Go. 50 random tycoons from various parts of the globe are placed in every group in the Resolution Race tournament, and the final leaderboards will reflect their progress in comparison to others.

Here are the leaderboard rewards that are up for grabs in the ongoing Resolution Race tournament:

  • 1st Place: 1,500 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 2nd Place: 800 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 3rd Place: 600 Free Rolls, 5-Star Purple Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 4th Place: 500 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 5th Place: 400 Free Rolls, 4-Star Blue Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 6th Place: 350 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 7th Place: 300 Free Rolls, 3-Star Pink Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 8th Place: 250 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 9th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 10th Place: 200 Free Rolls, 2-Star Yellow Sticker Pack, Cash, and Emote
  • 11th Place: 50 Free Rolls, Cash, and Emote
  • 12th Place: 50 Free Rolls, Cash, and Emote
  • 13th Place: 50 Free Rolls, Cash, and Emote
  • 14th Place: 50 Free Rolls, Cash, and Emote
  • 15th Place: 50 Free Rolls, Cash, and Emote
  • 16th-20th: Place and Cash
  • 21st-50th: Place and Cash

Tycoons participating in the event will have to land on the four Railroad tiles to earn points. Based on their luck, they will be offered between a Bank Heist and a Shutdown in Monopoly Go. Here's a look at how points can be obtained in the tournament:

Shutdown:

  • Shutdown Blocked - 2 points
  • Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist x2:

  • Small Heist - 4 points
  • Large Heist - 6 points
  • Bankrupt - 8 points

Players logging into Monopoly Go to play the Resolution Race event can also take part in the Fortune Countdown tournament, which is being held simultaneously and is now live in the title.

