EA FC 24 Deniz Undav POTM SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

According to the latest EA FC 24 rumors, the Deniz Undav POTM SBC is coming to Ultimate Team very soon. The German forward is set to be voted as the best performer in the Bundesliga for the month of November. To celebrate his accolades, EA Sports is rumored to release a special challenge in Ultimate Team.

That said, there's no official information available about the upcoming SBC as of writing, so take the specifics of this article with a pinch of salt. However, certain predictions can be made regarding the release date and what the special card could look like. This will certainly help the EA FC 24 community prepare better for the upcoming Deniz Undav POTM SBC in Ultimate Team.

Expected EA FC 24 Deniz Undav POTM SBC release date

The rumored POTM Bundesliga card is speculated to be released soon in Ultimate Team (Image via X/ FUT Sheriff)

The existing Bundesliga POTM SBC features a special version of the Florian Wirtz card, and it's still available for the next 3 days, expiring on December 16, 2023. There is a chance that the Deniz Undav POTM SBC might arrive on the same date.

However, it's worth noting that POTM SBCs of a particular league can introduce a new one before the existing challenge expires.

Nevertheless, December 16 looks to be the likeliest date at the time of writing. Readers are still advised to wait for an official confirmation before drawing any kind of conclusion.

Expected EA FC 24 Deniz Undav POTM SBC costs

The cost of any challenge ultimately boils down to the number of tasks and what kind of conditions they have. The last Bundesliga POTM item featured an 87-rated Wirtz card, and to complete the challenge players needed to spend approximately 20,000 coins.

The upcoming Deniz Undav item could cost a similar amount as well. This will be great news, particularly for beginners. A lower completion cost means that a larger part of the community can access the card.

It now remains to be seen when EA Sports adds the new Bundesliga POTM SBC to Ultimate Team and what kind of costs it will involve.