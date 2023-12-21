EA FC 24 leaks hint at Raul and Dennis Bergkamp being part of the Winter Wildcards promo

With Winter Wildcards arriving as a promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, there have been several leaks on social media suggesting that Icons like Dennis Bergkamp and Raul will be part of the promo roster. This is the latest special event to feature both active players and retired legends of the sport, leading to a lot of excitement and hype among the community.

EA Sports has already confirmed that Icons will be part of the upcoming event by releasing a detailed breakdown of every player SBC that will be released over the course of the next couple of weeks.

However, recent leaks on social media provide some insight about Icons like Raul and Bergkamp, who will potentially be part of the special cards added to packs.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

What to know amid rumors Raul and Dennis Bergkamp will arrive in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team as Winter Wildcards Icons

There have already been several instances of Icons receiving boosted versions in EA FC 24, including the Centurions promo and the Thunderstruck event.

EA Sports has done an incredible job of making even low-tier Icons usable on the virtual pitch, and gamers will be hoping for more of the same from the Winter Wildcards versions of Raul and Dennis Bergkamp.

What will Winter Wildcards Raul look like in EA FC 24?

The legendary Spanish striker is known as one of the highest goal-scoring forwards in Real Madrid's history, and his abilities are evident in his stats on the virtual pitch. His base item is one of the most overlooked attackers in the game, and his rumored Winter Wildcards version could possibly be 92-rated with these stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 92

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 46

Physicality: 76

Raul already possesses the coveted Finesse Shot PlayStyle+, making him a formidable attacker in the current meta of the game.

What will Winter Wildcards Dennis Bergkamp look like in EA FC 24?

The Dutch maestro was a crucial part of the 'Invincible' Arsenal lineup from the early 2000s and is widely regarded as one of the best playmakers in the history of the Premier League. Unfortunately, his skills do not translate to the virtual pitch due to his lack of pace, and gamers will be hoping that his Winter Wildcards version does justice to his legacy.

FUT Sheriff predicts that this special card will be 92-rated with these stats:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 91

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 37

Physicality: 78

If these stats prove to be accurate, Bergkamp will finally be usable in the current meta of EA FC 24.