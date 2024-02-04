EA FC 24 RTTK Evolution leaked - Expected release date, requirements, upgrades, and more

If the recent rumor is accurate, the EA FC 24 RTTK Evolution will be released very soon in Ultimate Team. FUT Police Leaks offered this information on X, leaving the community delighted. If its name serves as an indicator, this evolution will be centered around the RTTK promo.

The Road to the Knockout event was one of the earliest ones to arrive in Ultimate Team. It featured special cards from four different European club competitions, and some of them also received different upgrades as well. Once the EA FC 24 RTTK Evolution goes live, players will be able to upgrade some of these items even further.

When will the EA FC 24 RTTK Evolution release? (expected)

The official release date of the upcoming evolution remains unknown at this point. It could be launched as early as later tomorrow, February 5, when the daily content arrives at 6 pm UK time. That said, there's a chance EA Sports could delay the release.

Because of this, readers are advised to wait for official confirmation from the developer and pace their expectations.

All EA FC 24 RTTK Evolution requirements (predicted)

The official requirements of the upcoming evolution will be available once this content goes live in Ultimate Team. Here are the predicted conditions as per FUT Police Leaks:

Max. Overall = 88

Max. Pace = 93

Max. Passing = 87

Max. Physicality = 87

Max. Playstyles = 8

Max. Playstyles+ = 0

Rarity = UCL RTTK

If these requirements turn out to be true, the upgraded cards are also likely to get special designs aside from the boosts to their stats.

All EA FC 24 RTTK Evolution upgrades (rumored)

This part completely remains unknown at this point, and there aren't any upgrades that have been posted. However, there's a high chance for them to appear once the release date comes closer. Players should expect boosts to the overall of the card being improved, a new playstyle+, and other upgrades.

