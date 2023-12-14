PUBG Mobile guide for winning early fights (December 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, winning early fights in Battle Royale is essential for getting off to a good start. It's also necessary to get the much-desired Chicken Dinner. This article will help beginners get off to a successful start. It'll mention some good locations to drop in, talk about inventory management, and more.

Without further ado, here are some tips you can use to guarantee a successful start to a game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to dominate early fights in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Choose your drop location wisely

Early-game success in PUBG Mobile begins with where you land. Choose a place that offers a good balance of loot quality and competition. Popular locations such as Pochinki and School provide amazing loot and draw more players as well.

Alternatively, you can gear up safely in less busy regions such as Gatka or Zharki. Keep an eye on the flight path and alter your landing site as needed to reduce your chances of getting into combat unprepared.

2) Loot efficiently and prioritize essentials

Loot as many buildings as you can soon after you land. Prioritize guns, armor, and healing supplies. An automatic weapon (such as an assault rifle or SMG), a shotgun for close-quarters fighting, and sufficient ammunition should be part of any respectable early-game loadout.

Level 2 armor, a helmet, and a first aid kit or bandages are also essential for surviving early conflicts.

3) Listen and remain vigilant

Sound is important in PUBG Mobile, so turn up the volume and listen for footsteps, bullets, and vehicle noises. This will allow you to detect nearby adversaries and take them by surprise.

Keep an eye on your surroundings by using the minimap, and utilize the Callout symbol to designate enemy locations for your squad. When going for surprise attacks, move gently, as rushing or running can reveal your position.

4) Master the art of combat

Early clashes in PUBG Mobile are determined by your combat skills. To improve your accuracy, practice aiming and recoil control. For speedier target acquisition in close-range battles, employ hip fire. Meanwhile, attacking foes from a distance necessitates the use of scopes and aiming down the sight for precision shots.

Strafe and leap while shooting to make yourself a more difficult target. Use voice chat or rapid chat messages to coordinate strikes and share information about foes with your allies.

5) Use cover strategically

During the early stages of a conflict, cover is your closest friend. Use natural terrain, buildings, and items to defend yourself when engaging attackers. Furthermore, avoid standing in exposed areas because that will make you an easy target. Use the Lean option to peek around corners or from behind cover without exposing yourself completely during combat.

Also, don't forget to keep an eye on the play zone and plan your moves accordingly.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players from the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.